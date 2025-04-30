A combination of classic old movies and well-known television shows is included in Netflix's May 2025 deletions. Do get to watch these movies before they disappear from the streaming site.

Netflix removes films and television shows from its catalog periodically because of expired licensing agreements or rotation policies for content. This allows the streaming service to add new content while keeping the catalog in balance. May 2025 will witness some popular shows and films being taken out, so fans are urged to watch them before they're gone.

Netflix May 2025 Removals:

Movies Releasing on May 1

Several classic movies are leaving on May 1, such as Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982), Schindler's List (1993), the Spider-Man trilogy (2002–2007), and The Road to El Dorado (2000). There are a few more that include Dallas Buyers Club (2013), Fury (2014), and Notting Hill (1999).

TV Shows Debuting Early May

A few of the popular TV series that have gained so much love will be leaving Netflix in May as well. Rugrats (seasons 1-2) and Justice League (seasons 1-2) will be leaving on May 8. Audiences who love animated franchises and superhero action drama series should take some time out to watch them again before they leave.

Mid-May Removals

Madam Secretary (seasons 1–6), Inspector Gadget (seasons 1–4), and White Gold (seasons 1–2) will all be leaving mid-May. These were perennial fan programs for years, and their endings are the end of an era for Netflix viewers.

Goodbye in late May

More titles will be leaving as the month goes along. The Batman (seasons 1–5) and Richie Rich (seasons 1–2) are leaving on May 22. Also, 45 rpm (season 1) is leaving on May 31.

What's next for Netflix

Although these removals could be disappointing for the audience, Netflix has some new thrilling content in store for May 2025. From the classic series to overseas releases, the website keeps getting better and evolving according to diversified tastes.