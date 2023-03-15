Netflix announces Yo Yo Honey Singh's docu-film on his birthday; Oscar winner Guneet Monga to produce

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Docu-Film will take you inside the realm of the King of Desi Hip Hop and rapper. Guneet Monga, an Oscar-winning director, will produce the documentary.

Yo To Honey Singh is celebrating his 40th birthday by unveiling his life's biggest project. Hirdesh Singh, better known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has launched a Netflix docu-film on his life. The acclaimed performer has given the industry countless great songs that have become classic throughout time. As a successful rapper, he went through a bad period when his career graph plummeted at its pinnacle, which surprised the business and fans. He has now made a comeback and will delve into life with a Netflix docu-film.

Yo Yo Honey Singh rose to prominence as one of India's earliest online celebrities. Gunnet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment, who won an Oscar in 2023, will produce the documentary, which Mozez Singh will direct. Yo Yo Honey Singh will take his followers through previously unseen and unheard stages of his life via honest and open admissions that capture both his highs and lows. The docu-film will depict the king of desi hip hop and rap's ascent, failure, and rebirth.

Yo Yo Honey Singh commented on the documentary, saying that he has previously spoken about his personal and professional troubles in the media but has never been able to bear it all. He emphasised how much love he received from my followers and how he believed they need to know the entire story. He also stated that the Netflix docu-film would provide an honest and truthful portrayal of his life, upbringing, where he has been, and his present path to return stronger.

Honey Singh was a celebrity long before he earned prominence in the press, according to Oscar winner Guneet Monga, who will produce the docu-film. "His difficult road with fame attracted an entire nation, including us at Sikhya," she continued. This was a tale I wanted to investigate. Fortunately, Netflix has always promoted and distributed unique, diverse local tales to a worldwide audience, making a great fit for a bare-it-all, real docu-film like this. We're delighted for you to meet the guy behind the country's rap and hip-hop music, as well as hear about the path that led to his success and the controversy that followed."

Yo Yo Honey Singh, a New Delhi native, debuted in the music industry in 2003 with his Punjabi raps. By 2011, he had taken the industry by storm with smash songs such as Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes, and many more great Bollywood tunes.

He gradually incorporated desi hip-hop music into mainstream pop culture and garnered widespread acclaim. He established it as an essential component of the country's music industry. His songs dominated every music chart, party, and radio station.

The unseen world of Yo Yo Honey Singh will premiere only on Netflix later this year. The docu-film will depict Yo Yo Honey Singh's personal and professional experience and behind-the-scenes footage. It will also include family members, friends, and music collaborators who have been at his side during this ordeal.

