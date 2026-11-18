It's a month until Avengers Doomsday reaches theatres worldwide. The film opens in India one day earlier, on December 17.

Exactly 30 days before, advance bookings for the highly anticipated Marvel film opened in India. Pre-sales surpassed ₹10 crore in just a few hours, breaking previous records.

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking

Marvel Studios began taking Avengers: Doomsday ticket reservations at midnight on Tuesday in India. The Indian fan-led social media campaign #OpenDoomsdayBookings sold out swiftly in Mumbai and NCR, with prices ranging from ₹2500-3000. Sacnilk said that advance bookings for day one surpassed ₹10 crore gross by the end of Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, trade insiders estimated that advance bookings for all days exceeded ₹15 crore.

This is a huge change from Doomsday, Marvel's most widely awaited film in a long time. The film's anticipation matches that of past tentpoles, like Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Doomsday beat Brand New Day and Avengers: Endgame, garnering ₹8 crore in advance bookings inside the first 24 hours. However, pre-sales for all prior Marvel films began a week or two before their debut. Because of the vast advance window for Doomsday, sales will fall now and only rise as the release date approaches.

Round-the-clock performances with ₹4000 tickets.

Avengers Doomsday presentations run from 12:01 a.m. to 11:55 p.m., with additional screenings scheduled throughout the day. According to BookMyShow statistics, over one lakh tickets were sold on the platform on the first day of advance bookings, with several locations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kochi sold out. Some premium formats charge outrageous prices for midnight broadcasts. Cinepolis in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, is offering the first 4DX performance for ₹4000, making it the most expensive individual ticket in Indian movie history.