Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated fifth season of the popular comedy series Panchayat, set to release on December 3. The show features a returning cast and promises new political drama.

Amazon Prime Video Announces Panchayat Season 5 Premiere for December 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): The makers of popular comedy series 'Panchayat' have announced the release date of its fifth instalment on Wednesday. The OTT giant, Amazon Prime Video, revealed that Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on December 3. Produced by The Viral Fever, the upcoming season will star Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak, who return to reprise their much-loved roles. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Prime Video shared the announcement on its Instagram handle. While sharing the news, the makers wrote, "thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega (There will be some bickering and some love; we shall be waiting for you in Phulera) View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) According to the press note, "the latest season brings a fresh dose of drama, political rivalry, and chaos. Phulera has a new ruler, and everyone is curious about what Banrakas has planned as the new Pradhanpati. The question is, can he make Phulera great, or are his promises just another gimmick? With new power comes new rivalries and shifting equations in Phulera." Panchayat is one of the most widely loved and watched series of India, created by The Viral Fever. The fictional show follows an engineering graduate who becomes the secretary of a gram panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh due to limited job opportunities. 'Panchayat' Season one premiered in 2020.