    'Baby John' first look: Varun Dhawan looks fierce in Atlee's next, film to release on THIS date

    The cast of 'Baby John' includes Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in important roles.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

    Filmmaker Atlee who previously broke box office records with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan', is making a comeback as a producer with the film 'Baby John'. The film is a Hindi version of the Tamil film 'Theri'. Atlee, along with co-producers Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande, has given the first look at Varun Dhawan, who will play the lead in the action film.

    'Baby John' first look

    Varun is seen in the promotional film seated on a throne reminiscent of the popular American television series Game of Thrones, surrounded by traditional dancers. Varun holds a bird and has a passionate, angry expression, implying a coming battle. The actor published the video on his Instagram account.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BabyJohn (@varundvn)

    Also read: AR Rahman clicks selfie with Grammy winners Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, see post

    About 'Baby John'

    'Baby John', directed by A Kaleeswaran and originally named VD18, stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in important roles. Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav will appear in supporting parts in the film. S Thaman is credited with the film's music. The film will enter theaters on May 31, 2024. 

    About 'Theri'

    Atlee's 'Theri' stars Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the key roles. The film earned favorable reviews and was a box office hit. It grossed Rs 150 crore against a budget of Rs 75 crore and became the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2016.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 6:49 PM IST
