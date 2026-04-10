Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' will hit theatres on May 8. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Neetu's daughter, Riddhima. The makers announced the date along with the first official poster for the family entertainer.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' with comedian Kapil Sharma now has a release date. The film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Neetu's daughter Riddhima, will hit the theatres on May 8. On Friday, the makers announced the film's release date along with the first official poster. Have a look at the poster here.

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A Mix of Legacy, Comedy and Family Emotions

"Daadi is breaking the internet -- and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z -- all are invited," the makers captioned the post. As per the makers, "Daadi Ki Shaadi brings together a refreshing mix of legacy, comedy and family emotions, making it a complete entertainer for audiences across generations."

Film Credits and Cast

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies Production, the film is written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. The film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal in key roles. 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' was announced last year.

Cast Reflections on Filming

Riddhima has shared several BTS pictures from the sets over the past month. Through one of her Instagram posts, she expressed her happiness over the bond she created with over 200 people on the sets. "Firsts are always special. Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blue print of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heart warming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens," she wrote.

Riddhima also received a shout-out from her co-actor and child artist, Vidhaan Sharma. "As this beautiful journey comes to an end, I recollect all the wonderful moments we shared, the silly jokes we laughed on, the mindful games we played together, the warmth you gave when nobody was around. There is only one thing more precious than our time and that's who we spend it on and I am glad that I spent it with you. Love you always, Riddhima ma'am. So much learnt from you and all that you gave selflessly will be etched forever in my heart," Vidhaan posted. (ANI)