The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a Gurugram stand-up comedy show where remarks glorifying sexual coercion were made. Hearing notices have been issued to Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, and a report sought from Haryana Police.

NCW Seeks Police Action Taking note of the matter, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking immediate, stringent, and time-bound action. The Commission has called for a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.According to the press note, the Commission has sought details regarding the status of registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, action taken against the individuals involved, examination and authentication of the viral video evidence, and the role of the organisers, performers, and venue management in the incident."The Commission has sought information on measures proposed by the State Police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for promoting, encouraging, or normalising sexual harassment, coercion, or conduct that violates the dignity of women," read the statement from NCW. 'Consent is Non-Negotiable': NCW "The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the incident and reiterated that consent is non-negotiable. Any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement, or disrespect towards a woman's autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity, and safety guaranteed to women under the Constitution and laws of India," stated NCW.The Commission stated that they will continue to monitor the matter closely. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks which allegedly glorified sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded.The Commission has also issued hearing notices to Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra regarding the matter. They have scheduled a hearing in the case on June 22 at 4:00 PM before the Commission.According to the press note by NCW, the Commission has expressed serious concern over the content of the viral video and the manner in which the alleged conduct was trivialised and presented as entertainment before a public audience. The Commission observed that the normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity, and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women's safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence.Taking note of the matter, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking immediate, stringent, and time-bound action. The Commission has called for a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.According to the press note, the Commission has sought details regarding the status of registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, action taken against the individuals involved, examination and authentication of the viral video evidence, and the role of the organisers, performers, and venue management in the incident."The Commission has sought information on measures proposed by the State Police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for promoting, encouraging, or normalising sexual harassment, coercion, or conduct that violates the dignity of women," read the statement from NCW."The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the incident and reiterated that consent is non-negotiable. Any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement, or disrespect towards a woman's autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity, and safety guaranteed to women under the Constitution and laws of India," stated NCW.The Commission stated that they will continue to monitor the matter closely. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source