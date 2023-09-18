Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's pool date photo goes viral; Jawan actress looks dreamy

South film industry's beloved couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, share a romantic pool date photo. They recently unveiled their twin boys and are thriving professionally, with Nayanthara's Bollywood debut with the blockbuster 'Jawan' and upcoming projects in Tamil cinema. Their love story and family life captivate fans

Nayanthara and her spouse, Vignesh Shivan, have emerged as one of the most beloved couples in the South Indian film industry. Their recent weekend getaway was filled with quality moments and they even treated their fans to a heartwarming romantic photograph. The duo enjoyed a delightful pool date that left everyone captivated by their undeniable chemistry. With each passing moment, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan continue to set relationship goals for their admirers.

Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram stories to post the dreamy picture. In the Photo, Nayanthara and Vignesh is seen in an infinity pool taking a dip amidst the lush green breathtaking nature. Nayanthara is seen beaming with affection as she looks dreamily at her husband. The couple is also blessed with twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, pictures of whom she recently shared on the gram much to the delight of her fans.

Vignesh Shivan's Instagram feed also featured a heartwarming family portrait, in which they playfully dubbed themselves "The Incredibles." In the photograph, Nayanthara is seen cradling their adorable babies while Vignesh stands proudly by her side. Fans have fallen head over heels for this adorable "Incredible" family. It's not just Vignesh Shivan who has been active on social media; Nayanthara, who made her Instagram debut not too long ago, has been regularly sharing delightful glimpses of her sons and family life.

ALSO READ: Did Adele just confirm her marital status with Rich Paul in Vegas? Read to know more

As for their professional endeavors, Nayanthara made a spectacular foray into Bollywood with her recent blockbuster release, "Jawan," which features none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. The film has been setting records at the box office and is directed by the talented Atlee. It also boasts a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and several others.

Nayanthara's upcoming project, "Iraivan," a Tamil film in which she stars alongside Jayam Ravi, is generating significant anticipation. The film, directed by I. Ahmed, promises to be a gripping psychological action thriller.

Furthermore, Nayanthara has just completed filming her 75th cinematic endeavor, helmed by Nilesh Krishnaa. The project commenced in April and boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy, and Poornima Ravi. Additionally, the actress is set to collaborate with esteemed actors R Madhavan and Siddharth in an upcoming thriller titled 'Test.'

ALSO READ: Video: Jailer star Rajinikanth in Sulur, attends his grandson Veer's ear-piercing ceremony