    Did Adele just confirm her marital status with Rich Paul in Vegas? Read to know more

    Adele playfully referred to Rich Paul as her 'husband' at a Las Vegas show, sparking marriage rumors. The couple went public in 2021, and Adele praised their relationship's comfort and humor. She was previously married to Simon Konecki and briefly linked to Skepta

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Adele has been making headlines once again, sparking rumors of her marital status during a recent Las Vegas concert. The Grammy-winning artist, who confirmed her relationship with Rich Paul in 2021, affectionately referred to him as her "husband" during one of her Weekends With Adele shows.

    The surprising moment occurred when a female fan playfully proposed to Adele during the performance. Adele responded with humor, saying, "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight." When the fan persisted, Adele jokingly replied, "No, I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone." This playful exchange sent waves of excitement through her audience.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Adele and Rich Paul's relationship became public when they were spotted together at an NBA Finals game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. In a subsequent Vogue interview, Adele revealed that they had been friends for some time but didn't enter a romantic relationship until early 2021. She humorously recounted their first meeting at a party a couple of years ago, where she jokingly asked him to sign her because she considered herself an athlete at the time. She also praised his sense of humor and the comfort she feels in his presence, stating that she doesn't experience anxiety or exhaustion when she's with him.

    Before her relationship with Rich Paul, Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son named Angelo, born in 2012. Although they officially tied the knot in 2018, Adele revealed that they separated shortly after their marriage. She kept the separation private for some time before it became public knowledge. In 2019, Adele officially filed for divorce from Simon.

     

    In 2020, Adele made headlines when reports suggested she was dating British rapper Skepta for several months. However, she clarified her relationship status on Instagram, referring to herself as single. In a later interview with Vogue, Adele emphasized that she had dated other people before entering her relationship with Rich Paul and that many of the stories about her relationships in the media were fabricated and untrue.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
