    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan marriage: When is the wedding? Here's what actress' astrology said

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 2:47 PM IST
    Today Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian actress, turned 37. Her beau Vignesh Shivan hosted a surprise party in the night attended by close friends and family. 

    Nayanthara turns a year older today, November 18, and her beau filmmaker Vignesh Shivan hosted a surprise birthday party in the night attended by close friends and family. A video went viral where we can see Nayanthara giving a hug to Vignesh just before cutting her birthday cake.

    In the video, we can see Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheering for the birthday girl. A few weeks back, Nayanthara's talked about her personal life, which has always been in the news. The actress confirmed her secret engagement with Vignesh Shivan and said they have not decided on their wedding yet but will inform their fans first. 

    Last year, we saw Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visiting many temples in South Indian to seek blessing because, according to their wedding, they allegedly had some problems; hence an astrologer has asked the couple to visit many temples.

    Nayanthara reportedly believes in astrology and horoscopes, and it was mentioned that her astrologer told her to go and visit temples. Nayanthara and Vignesh were once spotted at Lord Rahu Temple in Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam, where they were mobbed.

    Long back in an interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh talked about Nayanthara. He had said they have professional goals to complete and have no plans to get hitched anytime soon.

    He said, “Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have some work commitments to achieve. We cannot think about a wedding before that. Also, we are satisfied with the way things are, right now.”  Also Read: Nayanthara's Birthday: The multi-talented actress turns 37; read interesting facts about her

