On National Youth Day, we are telling you about Bollywood films that fill the youth with enthusiasm. They teach how to question the system, fight for dreams, and take responsibility for the country

National Youth Day: Today, January 12th, is celebrated as National Youth Day in India. It's not just a date, but an opportunity for the country's youth to sharpen their struggles and feel the power of their dreams and the potential for change.

Bollywood has periodically produced films that teach young people self-confidence, patriotism, and how to make honest decisions. It is the youth who have the power to change the worn-out system; they question the government. The film's hero also fills the youth with enthusiasm through his fighting spirit.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

This film, starring Aamir Khan, teaches young people who are willing to risk their lives for the country to fight against the system's flaws. The movie teaches that silently enduring everything will leave you empty-handed one day. If something is wrong, it must be changed at all costs.

3 Idiots (2009)

Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi along with Kareena Kapoor, this film teaches the youth to do what they truly want to do, no matter what. If Sachin Tendulkar had tried to become an engineer instead of playing cricket, he might not have been so successful.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

This biopic on Milkha Singh shows that no matter how bad the circumstances are, they will surely change. You just need to believe in your hard work. Everything can be changed with dedication and discipline. The simple message of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is: giving up is never an option.

Swades (2004)

In Shah Rukh Khan's movie Swades, a young man settled abroad comes back to his country and sees the ground reality, initiating a change. He shows that real progress can only happen by taking society along.

Lakshya (2004)

This Hrithik Roshan starrer is also a must-watch. It's about a young man who has no goal in life. But a single thought completely changes him.