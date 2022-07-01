National Doctors’ Day: Ayushmann Khurrana turns gynaecologist in Junglee Pictures' latest film “Doctor G”

The creators of "Doctor G" are eager to celebrate this day with a brand-new image of Ayushmann Khurrana's movie character.

Ayushmann Khurrana and the Doctor G crew reveal a new look for the actor from the Junglee Pictures film Doctor G in honour of National Doctors' Day. Along with Rakul Preet and seasoned actress Shefali Shah, Ayushmann plays a gynaecologist for the first time in this university comedy-drama, which Anubhuti Kashyap directs.



On this unique occasion of National Doctors' Day, Ayushmann Khurrana sends his best wishes to all the diligent doctors who have repeatedly devoted their life to the care of others. In honour of this day, he has also provided his admirers with a sneak preview of the answer to their most burning query: what does the 'G' in Doctor G stand for?

Also Read: Anupamaa or Naagin 6? Rupali Ganguly or Tejasswi Prakash? Who won this week's TRP Race

Taking to his social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared his latest look from the film and wrote



G se Gynecologist 🩺🥼

G se Gupta ✌️

That’s our #DoctorG 👨‍⚕️

Also Read: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review: Madhavan’s film plays high on emotions

Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay ✨

The creators of "Doctor G" are eager to celebrate this day with a brand-new image of Ayushmann Khurrana's movie character. One of Ayushmann Khurrana's most eagerly awaited projects is the movie. In addition to Doctor G, Junglee Pictures has a great lineup of movies planned for 2022, including "Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?," "Dosa King," "Ulajh," and "Click Shankar," to mention a few.