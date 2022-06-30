Anupamaa or Naagin 6? Rupali Ganguly or Tejasswi Prakash? Who won this week's TRP Race

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is now number one on the TRP list. View the other popular programmes here.

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is at the top of the list according to the TRP report for week 25. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahtein are placed second and third, respectively. Imlie and Bunny Chow Home Delivery are listed third on the TRP list. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Along with Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Meiin has fallen to position four this time. Naagin 6 by Tejaswi Prakash is also ranked sixth this week in TRP.

It appears like Anupamaa is the only programme that can compete. It is one of the most-watched television programmes and has dominated TRP ratings for more than a year. It airs on Star Plus and features Sudhanshu Panday, Gaurav Khanna, and Rupali Ganguly in the key roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, another Rajan Shahi programme, takes the top place on the TRP list as well. The audience adores Pranali Rathod in the major role, and Harshad Chopda also appears in it. Star Plus also broadcasts this programme.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

Yeh Hai Chahtein has significantly increased TRP over the past two weeks. Last week, the show occupied the third slot; this week, it is in second place. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi play key roles in Yeh Hai Chahatein. The story centres on Dr. Preesha and rock star Rudraksh, who met and fell in love. Star Plus also broadcasts it.

Bunny Chow Home Delivery

The competition on the programme has been fierce in less than a month. Bunny Chow Home Delivery also holds the third position on the TRP list this week. Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra play key roles in the programme. It centres on the lives of a young lady who owns a modest catering company. But once she meets Yuvan, an oppressed guy, her life is changed.

Imlie

It is one of the most-watched television programmes and has consistently managed to land on the TRP list. On the TRP list this week, the show has climbed from fourth to third. It airs on Star Plus and features Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the key roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show's TRP ranking suffered another drop after another week. Last week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was ranked third on the TRP list; this week, it is ranked fourth. The key roles of the programme are Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma. Star Plus also broadcasts it.

Kumkum Bhagya

Last week, this show ranked sixth on the TRP list. This time, it has advanced to position 4, though. Now operating effectively for more than seven years, Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti Jha plays the lead in the programme. Zee TV is where it airs.

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

It is a reality programme that just made its Star Plus debut. In the play, performers from several well-known shows band together. In a variety of entertaining games, they face off against one another.

Kundali Bhagya

Last week, the show ranked sixth on the TRP list. This time, it is on position 4, though. Shraddha Arya plays Preeta, the primary character on the show. Dheeraj Dhoopar, who once played Karan Luthar, just quit the programme. Shakti Arora, an actor, took his position. Zee TV is where Kundali Bhagya airs.

Naagin 6

Even though Naagin's sixth season was not a huge success, the programme has its fan base. The show is again at number five on this TRP ranking, just like last week. Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the key roles. It's shown on Colors TV.