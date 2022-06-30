Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupamaa or Naagin 6? Rupali Ganguly or Tejasswi Prakash? Who won this week's TRP Race

    Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is now number one on the TRP list. View the other popular programmes here.
     

    Anupamaa or Naagin 6? Rupali Ganguly or Tejasswi Prakash? Who won this week's TRP Race RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 6:18 PM IST

    Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is at the top of the list according to the TRP report for week 25. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahtein are placed second and third, respectively. Imlie and Bunny Chow Home Delivery are listed third on the TRP list. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Along with Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Meiin has fallen to position four this time. Naagin 6 by Tejaswi Prakash is also ranked sixth this week in TRP.

    It appears like Anupamaa is the only programme that can compete. It is one of the most-watched television programmes and has dominated TRP ratings for more than a year. It airs on Star Plus and features Sudhanshu Panday, Gaurav Khanna, and Rupali Ganguly in the key roles.

    Also Read: Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, another Rajan Shahi programme, takes the top place on the TRP list as well. The audience adores Pranali Rathod in the major role, and Harshad Chopda also appears in it. Star Plus also broadcasts this programme.

    Yeh Hai Chahtein
    Yeh Hai Chahtein has significantly increased TRP over the past two weeks. Last week, the show occupied the third slot; this week, it is in second place. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi play key roles in Yeh Hai Chahatein. The story centres on Dr. Preesha and rock star Rudraksh, who met and fell in love. Star Plus also broadcasts it.

    Bunny Chow Home Delivery
    The competition on the programme has been fierce in less than a month. Bunny Chow Home Delivery also holds the third position on the TRP list this week. Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra play key roles in the programme. It centres on the lives of a young lady who owns a modest catering company. But once she meets Yuvan, an oppressed guy, her life is changed.

    Also Read: Box Office Report: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' earns Rs 50 cr; here’s how 'Vikram', '777 Charlie' performed

    Imlie
    It is one of the most-watched television programmes and has consistently managed to land on the TRP list. On the TRP list this week, the show has climbed from fourth to third. It airs on Star Plus and features Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the key roles.

    Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
    The show's TRP ranking suffered another drop after another week. Last week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was ranked third on the TRP list; this week, it is ranked fourth. The key roles of the programme are Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma. Star Plus also broadcasts it.

    Kumkum Bhagya
    Last week, this show ranked sixth on the TRP list. This time, it has advanced to position 4, though. Now operating effectively for more than seven years, Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti Jha plays the lead in the programme. Zee TV is where it airs.

    Ravivaar With Star Parivaar
    It is a reality programme that just made its Star Plus debut. In the play, performers from several well-known shows band together. In a variety of entertaining games, they face off against one another.

    Also Read: July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    Kundali Bhagya
    Last week, the show ranked sixth on the TRP list. This time, it is on position 4, though. Shraddha Arya plays Preeta, the primary character on the show. Dheeraj Dhoopar, who once played Karan Luthar, just quit the programme. Shakti Arora, an actor, took his position. Zee TV is where Kundali Bhagya airs.

    Naagin 6
    Even though Naagin's sixth season was not a huge success, the programme has its fan base. The show is again at number five on this TRP ranking, just like last week. Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the key roles. It's shown on Colors TV.

     

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria RBA

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary RBA

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more RBA

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    Hollywood Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with Fifty Shades co star Jamie Dornan drb

    Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

    R Madhavan Rocketry The Nambi Effect vs Aditya Roy Kapur Om box office Friday release drb

    Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

    Recent Stories

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the new Maharashtra CM? - adt

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the new Maharashtra CM?

    OJEE Exam 2022: Final schedule released; know details here - adt

    OJEE Exam 2022: Final schedule released; know details here

    India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test: Records that can be broken krn

    India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test: Records that can be broken

    Rs 62 crore: That's the train travel bill of our MPs in past 5 years

    Rs 62 crore: That's the train travel bill of our MPs in past 5 years

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Rashmika, Pooja Hegde-7 South Indian actresses shocking looks without makeup RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Rashmika, Pooja Hegde-7 South Indian actresses shocking look without makeup

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon