Nashik police gives details about actor Nitesh Pandey's last moments

Nitesh Pandey's shocking demise sent shock waves in the television and film industry. Now the Nashik police have given details on what exactly happened before the actor's death.

Now post his death, The Nashik Police has given details on the actor's last moments prior to his demise. Nitesh Pandey went to shoot in Igatpuri, Nashik. He died there due to cardiac arrest.

Nashik Police statement on Nitesh Pandey's last moments:

What exactly happened before his death? Nashik Police has opened up on the details to a leading television news portal. According to reports by an Indian television news channel, Nitesh Pandey was staying at Hotel Dew Drop in Igatpuri. On Tuesday (May 24) evening, he had also ordered food.

The police also revealed that hotel staff who came to order the food given by Nitesh Pandey rang the bell of his room. But for a long time, there was no reply from within. Soon after, the hotel room door of actor Nitesh Pandey got unlocked by police and hotel staff with the help of the master key. At that time, Nitesh Pandey was found unconscious. He got admitted to the hospital at 2 am. But he had died before that. Doctors declared him dead.

