    Nashik police gives details about actor Nitesh Pandey's last moments

    Nitesh Pandey's shocking demise sent shock waves in the television and film industry. Now the Nashik police have given details on what exactly happened before the actor's death.

    First Published May 24, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    After the shocking demise of Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay, another unexpected loss has shaken the Indian television industry. Considered one of the most prominent Indian film and television industry's finest actors, Nitesh Pandey has left for a heavenly abode. The actor was only 51 years old. He suffered a heart attack that led to his death.

    Noted actor Nitesh Pandey has passed away. He died of cardiac arrest. The actor had worked in many hit Indian television serials and films and breathed his last at 51 years. His death has left the entertainment world in a traumatized state of shock and mourning.

    Now post his death, The Nashik Police has given details on the actor's last moments prior to his demise. Nitesh Pandey went to shoot in Igatpuri, Nashik. He died there due to cardiac arrest. 

    Nashik Police statement on Nitesh Pandey's last moments:

    What exactly happened before his death? Nashik Police has opened up on the details to a leading television news portal. According to reports by an Indian television news channel, Nitesh Pandey was staying at Hotel Dew Drop in Igatpuri. On Tuesday (May 24) evening, he had also ordered food.

    The police also revealed that hotel staff who came to order the food given by Nitesh Pandey rang the bell of his room. But for a long time, there was no reply from within. Soon after, the hotel room door of actor Nitesh Pandey got unlocked by police and hotel staff with the help of the master key. At that time, Nitesh Pandey was found unconscious. He got admitted to the hospital at 2 am. But he had died before that. Doctors declared him dead.

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
