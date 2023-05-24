Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nitesh Pandey no more: Anupamaa fame actor passes away due to heart attack

    Considered one of the most prominent actors in our Indian film and television industry, Nitesh Pandey has left for a heavenly abode. The actor was only 51 years old. He suffered a heart attack that led to his death.

    Nitesh Pandey no more: Anupamaa fame actor passes away due to heart attack vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 24, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    After the shocking demise of Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay, another unexpected loss has shaken the Indian television industry. Considered one of the most prominent Indian film and television industry's finest actors, Nitesh Pandey has left for a heavenly abode. The actor was only 51 years old. He suffered a heart attack that led to his death.

    Famous actor Nitesh Pandey has passed away. He died of cardiac arrest. The actor had worked in many hit Indian television serials and films and breathed his last at 51 years. His death has left the entertainment world in a traumatized state of shock and mourning.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said

    Nitesh Pandey went for shooting near Igatpuri in Nashik. He died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday (May 23) night. Nitesh Pandey's wife's brother and producer Siddharth Nagar said that he died.

    In his quote to a renowned Indian entertainment portal, he said, "Nitesh was much younger than me. He had no heart related disorder. My sister is shocked by his death. I can't even talk to her."

    His brother also shared how Nitesh's death has created shock waves in the family. He said, "After learning that Nitesh has passed away, his father has left for Igatpuri immediately. I am also going to Igatpuri."

    Nitesh has worked in many serials. He got lots of recognition and accolades for his nuanced performance and skilful acting chops in the trendsetting TV serial 'Anupamaa'. But he is best remembered for his brilliant performance as Harish in the iconic TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. His multi-layered acting performance in the movie 'Om Shanti Om' was eye-catching. Besides, he has also worked in the films like Dabangg 2, and Khosla Ka Ghosla.

    The eminent and noted Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta, took to his Twitter handle and dropped a tweet. He shared, "Three young persons. Three actors. They passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace colleagues. It is such an unkind time. My prayers are with their grieving families. #AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay #NiteshPandey."

    ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
