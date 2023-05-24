Nitesh Pandey no more: Anupamaa fame actor passes away due to heart attack

Considered one of the most prominent actors in our Indian film and television industry, Nitesh Pandey has left for a heavenly abode. The actor was only 51 years old. He suffered a heart attack that led to his death.

After the shocking demise of Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay, another unexpected loss has shaken the Indian television industry. Considered one of the most prominent Indian film and television industry's finest actors, Nitesh Pandey has left for a heavenly abode. The actor was only 51 years old. He suffered a heart attack that led to his death.

Nitesh Pandey went for shooting near Igatpuri in Nashik. He died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday (May 23) night. Nitesh Pandey's wife's brother and producer Siddharth Nagar said that he died.

In his quote to a renowned Indian entertainment portal, he said, "Nitesh was much younger than me. He had no heart related disorder. My sister is shocked by his death. I can't even talk to her."

His brother also shared how Nitesh's death has created shock waves in the family. He said, "After learning that Nitesh has passed away, his father has left for Igatpuri immediately. I am also going to Igatpuri."

Nitesh has worked in many serials. He got lots of recognition and accolades for his nuanced performance and skilful acting chops in the trendsetting TV serial 'Anupamaa'. But he is best remembered for his brilliant performance as Harish in the iconic TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. His multi-layered acting performance in the movie 'Om Shanti Om' was eye-catching. Besides, he has also worked in the films like Dabangg 2, and Khosla Ka Ghosla.

The eminent and noted Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta, took to his Twitter handle and dropped a tweet. He shared, "Three young persons. Three actors. They passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace colleagues. It is such an unkind time. My prayers are with their grieving families. #AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay #NiteshPandey."

