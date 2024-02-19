Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Naseeruddin Shah reveals he has stopped watching Hindi films, here's why he is upset with Indian cinema

    Naseeruddin Shah said that Hindi films are only popular around the world because Indians identify with their roots and hometowns. However, if things continue at their current speed and manner, everyone will become dissatisfied.

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals he has stopped watching Hindi films, here's why he is upset with Indian cinema RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    Naseeruddin Shah has made an important impact in the Indian cinema industry as an actor and has watched the ups and downs of Bollywood. His thoughts on the industry's current state are highly valued however, in an interview, the actor and director expressed his disappointment with the current status of Hindi cinema.

    Why is Naseeruddin Shah upset with Indian cinema?

    The 73-year-old actor said that Hindi films are only popular around the world because Indians identify with their roots and hometown. However, if things continue at their current speed and manner, everyone will become dissatisfied. "Hindustani food is popular everywhere because it contains substance. What content do Hindi films contain? Yes, they are being monitored everywhere. They comment, 'How exotic, how Indian, how colourful'. "They'll soon get bored because there's no substance," he said.

    Also read: Matthew Perry fans express disappointment over exclusion from Memoriam segment; BAFTA responds

    Having said that, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor believes that there is hope for Hindi cinema only if producers stop using it as a method of making money. However, Shah believes that it is too late and there is no cure. Backing up his comments, the Kuttey actor stated, "Because the films that are being viewed by thousands will continue to be produced and people will keep watching them, God knows how long. So those who wish to make meaningful films must present today's reality in such a way that they do not receive a fatwa or have ED come knocking on their doors."

    Naseeruddin Shah films

    The actor's filmography includes more than a hundred films in multiple languages such as 'Umrao Jaan', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Hero Hiralal', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Omkara', 'A Wednesday!', 'The Dirty Picture', and other films contributed to his success in the industry. He also directed the drama movie 'Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota'.

