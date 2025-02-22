Nargis Fakri marries Tony Beig in a SECRET ceremony in Los Angeles? Read on

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has reportedly married her longtime partner, Tony Beig, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The intimate wedding was attended only by close friends and family. While neither has confirmed the news, reports suggest the couple is now honeymooning in Switzerland

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 9:46 AM IST

Actress Nargis Fakhri has reportedly tied the knot with her longtime partner, Tony Beig. According to sources, the couple recently got married in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles. The wedding was said to be an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family members.

A source cited by ETimes revealed that both Nargis and Tony ensured there were no pictures taken at the wedding. The insider mentioned that the event was extremely private, with only select guests present. It has also been reported that the couple is currently in Switzerland for their honeymoon. However, neither Nargis nor Tony have officially confirmed or denied these marriage speculations.

Who Is Tony Beig?

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig have reportedly been in a relationship for the past three years. While limited information is available about Tony, he is said to be a Kashmiri-born businessman based in Los Angeles.

Previously, in an interview, Nargis had acknowledged being in a relationship but refrained from naming Tony. She had expressed her happiness, stating that she did not wish to go into details but confirmed having someone special in her life. She also mentioned feeling lucky to be loved by many and described herself as someone who enjoys sharing experiences with people she cares about. Emphasizing that this was not limited to romantic relationships, she explained that she was not a possessive partner, but those around her enjoyed her company so much that they missed her when she was not around.

Originally from the United States, Nargis made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar and has been part of several films, including Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Saagasam, Azhar, Dishoom, and Torbaaz.

