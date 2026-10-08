Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, passed away in Goa after a severe cardiac arrest. Rajinikanth mourned the loss of his 'dear friend'. Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty also paid tribute to the 'Krantiveer' actor, known for his powerful performances.

Cinema icon Rajinikanth is deeply saddened by the sudden demise of his “dear friend” Nana Patekar. In a post on X, Rajinikanth offered his condolences, saying, "I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa on Thursday. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

Bollywood Mourns Nana Patekar's Demise

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also paid his tribute to Nana Patekar. "...I will miss you, my friend. Your warmth. Your hugs. Your extraordinary performances. And whenever I miss seeing you, I will watch your films. Though today, I wish I could simply hug you one more time. My love and deepest condolences to your family and to everyone who loved you," he posted on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Suniel Shetty has offered his condolences as well. "Absolutely shocking!!! They don’t make men like you anymore. So deeply rooted no matter how high you rose. Unapologetically yourself, fiercely honest and a master of your craft. There was only one Nana. There will never be another. Rest in peace Bhau... Cinema won’t be the same without you," he wrote on Instagram.

A Look at Nana Patekar's Illustrious Career

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahar’, ‘Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’.

In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of ‘Housefull 5’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in ‘Subedar’, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)