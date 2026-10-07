Consul of Mexico Adolfo García Estrada inaugurated 'Amores', an exhibition by Mexican artist José Zendejas Foyo in Mumbai. The show, curated by Anupa Mehta, is hailed as vibrant and powerful, aiming to boost cultural ties between India and Mexico.

Consul of Mexico in Mumbai, Adolfo García Estrada, recently inaugurated Amores (Loves), an exhibition by Mexican artist José Zendejas Foyo. The exhibition is curated by Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art (AMCA) in association with the Consul of Mexico in Mumbai.

Fostering India-Mexico Friendship

Speaking to the media at the inauguration, Adolfo said, “This is a very young and talented Mexican artist. He is very expressive, colourful, interesting and enigmatic. We are always supporting Mexican artists, promoting cultural exchanges and showcasing our culture in India. That is a very important task of our consulate. It is one of the best, if not the best, ways to foster friendship and understanding between the peoples of Mexico and India...”

'Vibrant and Expressionistic': Curator's Take

Curator and gallerist Anupa Mehta further added, “José is an emerging artist from near Mexico City. His work was selected from 600 applications as part of a curatorial project. We like his work because it is vibrant, expressionistic, and very powerful for a young artist. We will also be showcasing his work at Art Mumbai…”

The exhibition will be open daily from 11 am to 6 pm, except Sundays and public holidays. (ANI)