Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spent a night in a Kyiv metro station during air raids, highlighting the plight of civilians and calling for continued international support for Ukraine as winter approaches.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Shelters in Kyiv

Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, took shelter alongside Ukrainian residents in a Kyiv metro station during a Russian air raid threat. 'Game of Thrones' actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spent a night in a metro station in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as residents sought shelter amid a Russian air raid threat. The Danish actor, who serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), shared details of the experience on his Instagram Stories. He was in Kyiv as part of efforts to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine amid the ongoing war. “Spent a night in the Kyiv Metro. Pretty rough night. I get to do it one night and tell the tale but for thousands of Ukrainians it's a necessity to be safe during the shelling. We need to keep helping the civilians and uphold the rules we all agree on,” he wrote.

Documentation and Advocacy

Photographs obtained by Page Six showed Coster-Waldau resting on a cot inside the metro station. He was seen wearing a blue UNDP hoodie, khaki cargo pants and black sneakers. Other pictures showed him inside the station alongside passengers who had also taken shelter. The actor was also spotted carrying a green backpack and a black bag containing his supplies, as he walked past makeshift tents. Coster-Waldau subsequently shared a snapshot of Kyiv's air raid alerts, which remained at red level for three consecutive days, from October 27 to October 29.

Explaining his visit, the actor said he wanted to raise awareness and ensure that the international community continued to pay attention to Ukraine. He said he was there to make sure that “people don’t forget there’s a country in need.” “They’re doing amazing but they need help from the international community, especially now that we’re getting closer to winter,” he added. Despite spending the night in difficult circumstances, Coster-Waldau appeared to remain in good spirits in the photographs, even smiling as he tried to get comfortable on his cot.

Professional Background

Coster-Waldau is widely recognised for portraying Jaime Lannister in HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019. His performance earned him two Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in 2018 and 2019. Beyond acting, he has served as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador since 2016, supporting initiatives related to climate action and gender equality. (ANI)

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