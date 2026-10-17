Veteran music composer Deva died in Chennai at 75. The Tamil film industry, including superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, and politicians mourned his loss, remembering him as a humble talent and a "true gem" of a person.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Tamil film fraternity and politicians mourned the loss of the veteran music composer Deva, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 75.

Following Rajinikanth and other superstars, several actors and politicians paid their last respects to the mortal remains of the late composer at his residence in Chennai.

Film Fraternity Mourns Loss

Chitra Lakshmanan, the actor and Tamil film producer, called Deva a "true gem" person. He described the late music composer as a humble and talented human being.

'A True Gem'

While talking to the media, he said, "If Deva's passing has caused such a huge shock in the film world, the main reason is that he was a true gem as a person, just as Rajinikanth mentioned. A hundred music composers like Deva might come and go. But you won't find a good person like him. No matter how many successes he had, he never let them go to his head even a bit. He was a music director who would just grab a cup of tea, drink it simply, and mingle naturally with everyone."

"I've been very close friends with him since the time he first entered the film world. However, I got the chance to work with him on my older brother's movie. He's incredibly talented, but he never shows it off. That's his best quality. Since he was so simple and connected with everyone so easily, he was really famous. If even Rajinikanth and the rest of them are completely shocked right now, the main reason is that we've lost a man like him," added Lakshmanan.

'Worked Selflessly for Producers'

Film producer and actor T. Siva described Deva as a composer who worked selflessly for the producers. He extended his condolences to the music composer's family and called it a "huge shock" for the film industry.

While talking to the media, he said, "Deva sir is a rare talent in Tamil cinema. He's one of the few people who actually worked as a musician for producers. During Rajinikanth sir's peak period, he did a lot of movies for small producers. He worked on tight budgets, delivered quality quickly, and never got a bad name with anyone. He was good to everyone and never caused any money issues. He would happily accept whatever they offered. Even after delivering massive hits, when a Rajinikanth sir movie like 'Baashha' was finished and released, he wouldn't ask for a special, separate salary for it. He would just ask for a fee appropriate for that specific movie. He maintained that distinction beautifully."

"It's a huge shock at a time like this. It's a massive loss for the family, and no one expected it. He passed away peacefully, but his loss will be a huge shock to the family. My condolences to them," T Siva added.

Leaders and Superstars Pay Homage

MA Subramanian, the former TN minister and DMK Senior leader, extended his condolences to the family of the music composer. While talking to the media, he said, "The sorrow of not having him with us today weighs heavily on everyone's heart, as does the grief of his family who must live without him. I express my deepest condolences to everyone in the music industry."

A. Srinath, the actor and Tamil Nadu Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, called the demise of the composer a "huge loss" to the film and music industry. He said, "A very talented music composer. He was incredibly simple to get along with. A huge loss to the entire film and music industries. There's so much we could have learned from him. Simple nature and character. His talent, how he handles situations. I've travelled a lot with him and gone to concerts. He was like family. It is very heartbreaking that Deva sir is not with us today."

Actor Vijay Sethupathi expressed his grief over the composer’s death in a social media post. He remembered Deva’s lasting contribution to Tamil film music and the memories associated with his songs. "The passing of the composer Deva sir, who left an indelible mark in the music world of Tamil cinema, brings immense sorrow. His music and songs will forever live in our memories. Deepest condolences," he said.

Earlier, Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the residence of veteran music composer Deva on Saturday to pay his last respects to the composer, who passed away earlier today.

Visuals from Deva's residence showed the actor arriving to pay tributes to the late music composer.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also paid his tribute to the legendary musician.

Former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin also paid his last respects to music director Deva at his residence in T. Nagar following his demise.

Deva shared a memorable musical association with Rajinikanth, composing for several of the superstar’s films, including ‘Annamalai’ (1992), ‘Baashha’ (1995) and ‘Arunachalam’ (1997).

His signature title-card music, which accompanies the appearance of Rajinikanth’s name on screen, became an iconic part of the actor’s cinematic identity.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who also closely collaborated with the late music composer, wrote, “The news of my dear brother Deva's passing is shocking. He was a vibrant soul, full of enthusiasm and zeal, with a penchant for light-hearted humour and hearty laughter. Memories of the joyful times we shared working together on films like *Avvai Shanmugi*, *Pammal K. Sambandam*, and *Panchatanthiram* come flooding back. My heartfelt tribute to him. My deepest condolences and words of comfort to his family.”

Remembering the veteran music composer, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his tributes on X.

“I was deeply shocked to hear the news of the passing of 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva. Deva possessed a pure, guileless heart, entirely free from jealousy, deceit, or cunning. He was instrumental in bringing the 'Gaana' genre into mainstream film music—to such an extent that the term 'Gaana' became synonymous with Deva himself. Coming from a simple rural background to Chennai, he rose to become one of the leading music directors in the South Indian film industry, serving as an inspiration to many. He composed music for films featuring all the top superstars, playing a pivotal role in their success,” Stalin wrote.

Tamil Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has offered his heartfelt tributes to late music composer Deva, expressing deep shock and sorrow.

“Upon learning of the passing of Thiru. Deva, the unique music composer of Tamil cinema who captivated the hearts of the common people with his folk songs, the "Theni Breeze of Melody," I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow,” read a statement on the official social media handle of Tamil Nadu CMO.

CM Vijay remembered the veteran composer’s musical legacy, adding, “Deva, who received numerous awards including Kalaimamani, his musical journey and songs will forever endure in the history of film music. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family members grieving the loss of music composer Thiru. Deva, as well as to his relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and music lovers.”

Last Rites and Legacy

According to Sampath, the brother of Deva, the music director's mortal remains will be kept in Chennai for public homage on Sunday from 10 am to 11 am.

After 11 am, the body will be taken to Chakkaramallur, a village and gram panchayat located in the Arcot taluk of Ranipet district. The last rites of the music director will be performed at Chakkaramallur.

The late music composer Deva predominantly worked in Tamil cinema, making music for more than 400 films. He also composed music for Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. Deva famously composed the iconic title card music for superstar Rajinikanth, which has been consistently used for the actor’s film introductions. (ANI)