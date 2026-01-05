Harindrakumar, an actor from the political satire show 'Munshi' on Asianet News, has passed away. He was 46. He collapsed on a road in Thiruvananthapuram at night.

Thiruvananthapuram: Harindrakumar, an actor from the political satire show 'Munshi' on Asianet News, has passed away. He was 46. He died last night in Thiruvananthapuram after collapsing on the road. Although the collapsed Harindrakumar was taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, his life could not be saved. Some youths who saw him lying on the ground informed the police.

The police then arrived and took him to the hospital. Harindrakumar, a native of Ilippode, Thiruvananthapuram, was an actor in 'Munshi' for a long time. He played a comedic character with a shaved head, holding a chicken. Harindrakumar also found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for acting continuously in 'Munshi' for about 18 years.

Harindrakumar's character in 'Munshi' was one that gained a lot of public attention.