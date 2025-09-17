Actor Mukesh Rishi wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his energy, fitness, and dedication, as the nation marks the occasion with the 15-day Seva Pakhwada campaign and special celebrations.

Actor Mukesh Rishi has extended his warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Rishi wished PM Modi good health.

"I would like to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. Aapki energy humesha number one rahe, aapki fitness and aapki health humesha number one rahe kyunki aap desh ko number one dekhna chahte hai [may your energy be at its best, so do your health and fitness as you wish to keep the nation on top]," he said.

The 'Sarfarsoh' star also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's unwavering commitment to serving the nation.

"In his way of working and his body language, I always see great energy. He is always committed to the nation, willing to go anywhere and take on any task," Mukesh Rishi said.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, is being organised to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the Central government during the campaign.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday announced that the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, beginning on the Prime Minister's birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti.

National Award-winning film 'Chalo Jeete Hain', a moving cinematic tribute to Swami Vivekananda's philosophy "Bas wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain" (Only those are truly successful who live for others), is also set for a special re-release across India from September 17 on the occasion of the PM's 75th birthday. (ANI)

