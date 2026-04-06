Actor Mukesh Rishi hailed the 33% women's reservation bill as a 'very good' and overdue step. He stated women excel in every field and are capable of political leadership. Actor Himani Shivpuri also voiced support, calling the move long overdue.

Veteran actor Mukesh Rishi has backed the proposed 33% reservation for women in Parliament, calling it a "very good" and long-awaited step toward greater representation, ahead of a special parliamentary session scheduled later this month.

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Speaking to ANI, Rishi expressed his happiness over the development, describing it as a milestone achieved after years of effort. "It is a matter of great joy. We have been trying for many years, and although it has taken time, we have finally reached this point. What was meant to happen is now happening," he said.

'Women are Excelling in Everything'

The actor emphasised that women have consistently excelled across sectors and dismissed the notion of any inherent limitations. "I am very happy that a 33% reservation is being introduced for women. I have no doubt that women are working in every field, whether it is medicine, sports, the army, or aviation, they are excelling in everything," the 'Sarfarosh' actor said.

Reflecting on societal perceptions, he added, "The only limitation was the belief that they could not go beyond a certain point. It took time for society to realize that women can achieve anything."

He also highlighted women's achievements in sports, noting how their success brings pride to the nation.

Education and Capability in Politics

Rishi further underscored the role of education and capability in political participation. "In politics, education plays a very important role. Today, women are educated and capable. There is no lack of knowledge or understanding," he said, adding that women have already demonstrated leadership at the highest levels. Citing examples, he noted that Indira Gandhi served as Prime Minister, while Droupadi Murmu currently holds the nation's highest constitutional office.

Himani Shivpuri Echoes Support

Echoing similar sentiments, veteran actor Himani Shivpuri had also called the move overdue and stressed the importance of timely implementation, in an interview with ANI. "Yes, this is a new step, but I think it should have been taken a long time ago. When it comes to our female population, I believe it is more than 33%," she said, adding that women's contributions remain significant across all spheres.

Women's Reservation Bill: The Context

The remarks come ahead of the special session of Parliament scheduled from April 16 to 18, to discuss and implement the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The Prime Minister had announced that the benefit of women's reservation will come into force from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and clarified that states with effective population control measures will not face any reduction in seats. (ANI)