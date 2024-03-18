Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mukesh Khanna slams Ranveer Singh's nude shoot; also disapproves of him as 'Shaktimaan'

    TV star Mukesh Khanna has criticised the continuous talk regarding Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan in the next action film. In an Instagram post, the veteran actor criticised Ranveer for his naked photo shoot.

    Mukesh Khanna, best known for his movie portrayal of India's first superhero, Shaktimaan, ignited fan enthusiasm with the news of a larger-than-life film featuring the superhero. Fans got increasingly excited as they waited to learn who would play the protagonist. The veteran actor responded to rumours by posting a video on YouTube and Instagram, emphatically denying that Ranveer Singh had been hired as Shaktimaan.

    Mukesh Khanna's latest comment on Ranveer getting cast in Shaktimaan has caused criticism. His Instagram post read, "The entire social media has been full of rumours for months that Ranveer will do 'Shaktimaan'. And everyone was angry with this (sic)."

    He continued, "I remained silent. But when channels also started announcing that Ranveer has been signed, I had to open my mouth. And, I said that no matter how big a star, a person with such an image, should he not be 'Shaktimaan'? I have put my foot down. Now let's see what happens next (sic)."

    Mukesh also posted a video in which he discussed the topic in depth. Mukesh criticised Ranveer for his naked picture and urged that he take on parts in foreign nations where nudity is common.

    He added, "I have told the producers, that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle."

    It was previously announced in February that Ranveer Singh would begin filming for 'Shaktimaan' shortly. According to reports, the film was in the scripting stages for more than three years. According to reports, Basil Joseph will direct it.

