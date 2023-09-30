Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MS Dhoni - An Untold Story clocks 7 years to its release; Disha Patani gets emotional

     The actress, who has proven her caliber with performances in films such as Malang, Baaghi 2, and many more, has successfully completed seven years!  

    MS Dhoni - An Untold Story clocks 7 years to its release; Disha Patani gets emotional ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Disha Patani is undeniably one of the most beautiful actresses in Indian cinema, and she has never failed to impress fans! The actress, who has proven her calibre with performances in films such as Malang, Baaghi 2, and many more, has successfully completed seven years!  Disha, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2016-released film 'MS Dhoni: An Untold Story' alongside Late Sushant Singh Rajput has etched her place among the audience's hearts right from the first film itself, where her innocence and composed performance garnered a good fan following from audiences of all walks of life. 

    Expressing gratitude for the same occasion, Disha says, "Six years have passed since 'MS Dhoni,' and I feel extremely grateful for everyone who has supported me on this journey. I would like to thank everyone for the love I’ve received for my portrayal of Priyanka, and I appreciate all of you who have never stopped showering me with immense love, especially my butterflies!! And, as they say, 'Firsts are always special’, this film will always hold a special place in my heart.” 

    Furthermore, Disha Patani's dedication to fitness and her stunning appearances in various magazines and fitness campaigns have inspired countless individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles. Disha's fan following extends beyond India's borders, with a global audience appreciating her beauty and talent. She has become a fashion icon, with fans waiting eagerly to replicate her style and fitness routines! On the work front, after recently receiving immense love for her directorial debut song, ‘Kyu Karu Fikar’, she will be next seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Kanguva’.

     

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil actor Vishal thanks MIB for taking immediate action against corruption row rkn

    Tamil actor Vishal thanks MIB for taking immediate action against corruption row

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut turns Air Force pilot for her next, teaser to release on This day RKK

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut turns Air Force pilot for her next, teaser to release on This day

    Jawan star Nayanthara launches her skincare brand 9Skin along with husband Vignesh Shivan; see pictures RBA

    Jawan star Nayanthara launches her skincare brand 9Skin along with husband Vignesh Shivan; see pictures

    Atlee completes 10 years in film industry, thanks Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan' RKK

    Atlee completes 10 years in film industry, thanks Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan'

    People Choice Country Awards Winners 2023 Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen win big (Full List) RBA

    People’s Choice Country Awards Winners 2023: Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen win big (Full List)

    Recent Stories

    Our govt may be sacked if we don't release water to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Our govt may be sacked if we don't release water to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Coffee Lovers Learn to make perfect cappuccino at home gcw eai

    Coffee Lovers: Learn to make perfect cappuccino at home

    Tamil actor Vishal thanks MIB for taking immediate action against corruption row rkn

    Tamil actor Vishal thanks MIB for taking immediate action against corruption row

    Beauty tips and skincare treatment for upcoming festive season RBA

    Beauty tips and skincare treatment for upcoming festive season

    Skincare 101 7 reasons why coffee is good for your skin gcw eai

    Skincare 101: 7 reasons why coffee is good for your skin

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon