The trailer of Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'isq-bhari' love story 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is finally out, taking audiences into a modern tale filled with confusion, experiences, and a quiet transformation.

The trailer opens with Siddhant and Mrunal's characters, Shashank and Roshni, leading separate lives while navigating personal struggles with work, family pressure, and self-doubt. Things take a different turn after the characters meet, as they learn to understand one another throughout the journey. "The film explores love not as a fairytale, but as an experience, layered, confusing, tender, and quietly transformative. Set against the chaos of a bustling city, the trailer introduces two imperfect individuals who don't seek to complete each other, but gradually learn to understand one another," read the official synopsis, as per a press release. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUVE9xwiHwT/

Mrunal Thakur on relating to her character

Speaking at the trailer launch, Mrunal Thakur became emotional as she opened up about her character, noting similarities with Roshni's experiences. "When I used to change schools all the time, there were some insecurities. I used to feel underconfident. Up until now...till the release of my film Son of Sardaar 2, I used to feel that way. I realised it took me a lot of time to accept that yes, I am beautiful the way I am. And I'm just so proud of myself with the way I am," Mrunal said.

Addressing the constant pressure to meet beauty standards, Mrunal added, "There was so much noise around, everyone thought, look perfect, do this body, do that, look like this, manicure, pedicure, pretend, just cross your legs. No, man. I'm just perfectly imperfect and I love that."

Siddhant Chaturvedi's personal connection

On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi also spoke about relating to the character as he continued, "This is very personal thing for me. I have myself struggled with the pronunciation, and thus I could relate a lot with the character."

Film and Release Details

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions present 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is slated for a theatrical release on February 20. (ANI)