Mrunal Thakur is one of the most popular and adored self made actress in the Industry. Her Tollywood debut film changed her fate and got her star status in the Industry. Let's have a look at Mrunal Thakur's Top 5 performances in her career.

Mrunal Thakur is a well-known Indian Actress. This actress started her career as a television artist. She was well recognized for her character 'Bulbul' in the serial 'Kumkum Bhagya'. After that, she entered the film industry. This actress faced a lot of struggles to stand where she is now. But, this actress never let the struggles make her stop from what she wanted. She always gave her best in whatever role she has done.

She entered the tollywood with a blockbuster film 'Sitaramam' with Dulquer Salmaan. And at the verge of being the star of Tollywood, Mrunal lost all of that with a flop. Many fans belive that she got her hit streak break only due to Vijay Deverakonda in her film. But still, her fanbase is unchanged.

Top 5 Breathtaking performances:

1. Love Sonia:

This is the debut film of Mrunal Thakur as a lead actress. This film got her international recognition. In this film, Mrunal played a girl who involves in a brothel house to save her sister who was sold to a brothel by her father. The mixed emotions of Love, anger, and helplessness are carried out extremely great throughout the film. This actress spent some time with the women in the brothel before filming this to know the role well.

She claimed that she was broken by listening to the stories of the women out there. She also claimed that it was really difficult to portray their pain as we can't even imagine that for a while.

2. Sita Ramam:

This is her Telugu debut film beside Dulquer Salman directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. This film revolves around the love story of a princess and a commoner. The pain and love of the princess that was for a common army officer is well portrayed by mrunal. Her talent have caught the attention of audience well and that film is also a commercial hit.

In this film, they took 2 years to finish the filming due to covid break adn finally on the release day, she got emotional to see the response of audience for her work.

3. Jersey:

This film is a remake of the telugu film 'Jersey' starring nani and shraddha srinath. This is a challenge to the actors because this film is a major hit and it got good critic appreciation in the Telugu language.

The actress carried the love for the hero even after losing everything and struggling to meet the ends of the day coming from a rich family. The pain of struggles and the love for her husband is equally managed throughout the film carefully.

4. Hi Nanna:

Mrunal Thakur's second blockbuster hit in tollywood is the film 'Hi Nanna'. This film shows many layers that a girl holds in her. Different types of love was clearly seen in this film. Mrunal was so convincing in her role of Yashna that people actually believed that she is the mother of a six year old. Despite being single in her real life, Mrunal Thakur played the role of a mom exceptionally.

5. Made in Heaven:

Mrunal thakur appeared in the famous web series 'Made in heaven' led by Sobhita Dhulipala. Mrunal played the bride among the weddings that are handled by Sobhita. This actress played her role so well that she could make audience feel what she felt. And she also gave alot of strength to other women who were in the same place. Her performance in that episode truly deserves an appreciation. She portrayed every layer of emotion that she carries in her so well that represents many women around us.

Mrunal have put her heart and soul in whatever the role she plays. This actress proved her worth and talent with her first film itself. Playing the role of a girl who is dark skinned and struggling to get out of troubles by enduring everything that happened to her in the brothel is a great move. Not just Playing Sita mahalakshmi, but also she left the marks of sita maha lakshmi in every viewer who watched the film. Despite being a remake film, she portrayed a character clean and well in the film 'Jersey' and still pulled audience to the theatre. Mrunal is currently busy with five big projects in her hand.

