    Mr and Mrs Mahi FIRST review: Celebs go gaga over Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's romantic sports drama

    Many Bollywood celebrities watched Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' at a special screening held on May 27 in Mumbai. Know what they have to share on social media about the movie 

    Mr and Mrs Mahi FIRST review: Celebs go gaga over Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's romantic sports drama
    First Published May 28, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Celebrities including Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Neha Dhupia praised Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. The film's first showing took held on March 28 in Mumbai.

    Following the star-studded event, these stars quickly expressed their thoughts on the film on social media, praising Janhvi, Rajkummar, and the whole cast. 

    Neha Dhupia 
     "What a sweet and beautiful film Mr and Mrs Mahi is. The emotion and the love for cricket. And the performances and direction made our hearts smile. Congratulations Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar. Please make time and watch this gem (sic)."

    

    Kunal Khemu
    "Khushi "dit" Mae hoti hai oraikWoh bahar nahi milti..Simple sweet and effective.. all the best to the entire team for this one @rajkummar rao humesha ki tarah behtareen performance," wrote Kunal on Instagram. 

    

    Angad Bedi
    Angad Bedi also hailed the film. "Saw this wonderful film.. A story with a big heart. Asli hero toh peeche khade hoke bhi ban sakte ho!!! Well done sharry you are my 2-in-1 ©sharanssharma Grajkummar_rao. honesty and vulnerability and insecurities.. makes him such a fine Mr mahi.. ©janhvikapoor aces Mrs. Mahi as well as the cricket.. She owns it in every frame," wrote the Soorma actor. 

    Soha Ali Khan
    "What a lovely feel good film that reminds you that what is really important in life is happiness!!!" Soha wrote on Instagram.

    

    Sparsh Srivastava
    Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Srivastava took to his Instagram to praise the film. "What a good film. Lovely performance. It's a six," read his caption. 

    Pratibha Rana 
    Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Rana wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, you'll are incredible. Wishing you guys the best for this film."

    

    Mr And Mrs Mahi will be released in theatres on May 31 to considerable fanfare and huge expectations. Interestingly, a few days before its debut, the first review is already out, and as expected, it primarily compliments the sports drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. 

    The reviewer has praised the film stating that Mr And Mrs Mahi has an uplifting narrative. The review also revealed the movie's runtime. It reads, "Finished watching #MrAndMrsMahi (Censor Copy). Run time: 139 Mins. An uplifting narrative, the film beautifully illustrates how an accidental discovery can lead to extraordinary achievements in sports."

