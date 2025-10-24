Watch the top 10 horror movies this Halloween, from classics like The Exorcist to new hits like The Conjuring: Last Rites. Streaming info included for India

Halloween allows a person to get into the Halloween spirit by thrilling horror movies. Be it classic slasher films, supernatural thrillers, or spine-chilling releases from more recent years, there is something for everyone. Here's a list of 10 must-watch horror films and a guide on where you can stream them in India.

Top 10 Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween:

The Exorcist (1973):

This superlative supernatural horror, The Exorcist, concerns the terrible possession of a young girl and the priests grappling with the issue of trying to save her. It has almost has a chilling story illuminated by visuals that are groundbreaking, making it a must viewing on Halloween.

Where to Watch: For rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Halloween (1978):

John Carpenter's renowned slasher brought Michael Myers, the masked killer, into the world such that he could menace his hometown. The eerie soundtrack and its suspenseful plot have conspired to make it one of the classics of horror.

Where to Watch: Netflix India and Apple TV.

The Conjuring (2013):

The true life events behind this film, New Line's The Conjuring, bring to life real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who helped a family cursed by dark forces.

Where to Watch: Netflix India.

The Nun (2018):

This as a spin-off of the Conjuring Universe shows the demon Valak at this secluded abbey, and it contains a juxtaposition of dark visuals with jump scares.

Where to Watch: Amazon prime video.

Lights Out (2016):

A psychological horror about a creature that appears only in darkness. Cleverly using shadows within tension and scares, Lights out is valued as one of the effective modern horror movies.

Where to Watch: Netflix India.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025):

This probably final installment ninth in The Conjuring series, this film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren confronting the most terrifying case so far. Inspired by the Smurl haunting in real life, it brings Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga back as the paranormal investigators.

Where to Watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Until Dawn (2025):

A group of friends repeats terrible nights with different representations of horror every time.

Where to Watch: Netflix India.

These are the perfect combination of combining classics such as The Exorcist, Halloween, and Lights Out with the newest hits this Halloween. From supernatural chills to psychological frights, this lineup will keep you at the edge of your seat while immersing you entirely into the Halloween spirit.