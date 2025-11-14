Looking for empowering Bollywood movies with strong female leads to stream this weekend? Here are seven must-watch films on Netflix featuring inspiring women, powerful performances, and unforgettable stories.

If any of the above adjectives appeal to you in films celebrating women, then take a look at this list. From emotional dramas to inspiring biographical films, these movies are the perfect weekend binge for anyone with a soft spot for female powerhouses.

7 Strong Female Lead Films You Must Watch This Weekend

1. Darlings

A Dark Comedy Thriller About Taking Charge

Alia Bhatt shines in her portrayal of a woman trapped in the throes of abuse who decides to turn the abuse towards her husband and father-in-law instead. Touching but humorous, dark yet emotional, Darlings is a movie with a huge impact on audiences among the female-led offerings on Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Gangubai Kathiawadi

A Journey Through Female Leadership and Survival

Alia Bhatt stands out against the backdrop set by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in this vision based on the real-life mafia queen Gangubai. The film chronicles the journey of a woman who evolved from vulnerability into an icon of maximal power and influence. The visual grandeur that accompanies this gripping narrative impacts the audience emotionally as well.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Thappad

A Powerful Reminder for Self-Respect

An equally thought-provoking drama about a woman who walks out of her marriage after a slap. This moment made her re-evaluate her worth and the limits she set on those around her. Thappad is poignant, relevant, and empowering.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Queen

A Journey Towards Self-Love and Independence

Kangana Ranaut’s famous rendezvous with the girl Rani, who goes out for her honeymoon by herself after being dumped, is the Gujarat pride that Bollywood holds onto forever. Heartwarming, celebratory, and ultimately liberating.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Raazi

A Woman's Courage Knows No Borders

Sehmat is played by Alia as a young spy married into a Pakistani military family in order to serve her country. The film intertwines patriotism with much emotional conflict, showcasing tremendous bravery and inner strength.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Dear Zindagi

Healing, Growing, and Emotional Strength

Alia Bhatt is Kaira, a 20-something searching for ways to overcome past traumatic experiences and emotional insecurities. Through therapy and self-discovery, she rebuilds herself with clarity. A soulful and evidently relatable watch for many women today.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Mimi

A Heartrending Account of Motherhood and Decisions

Kriti Sanon gave her career's best performance as a surrogate mother who must now raise the child after the biological parents.completely back out. It beautifully exemplifies bravery, love, and the wisdom to make the hardest of choices.

Where to watch: Netflix