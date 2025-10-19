Looking for the perfect shows to unwind this weekend? These 7 Korean college teen dramas combine romance, friendship, and fun campus life for a relaxing binge-watch experience.

Korean dramas present a slice of paradise in the hearts of fans worldwide, pouring forth simple storylines of romance, friendship, and life lessons. Weekend sounds inviting to have something light, yet interests to watch-calling for Korean college teen dramas. From the most poignant of romances to downright hilarious campus misadventures, all come with relatable characters and their fun storylines. Here is a compiled list of 7 Korean college teen dramas that one can nestle into a weekend of relaxation.

7 Korean College Teen Dramas For Relaxing Weekend

1. Kim Bok-joo in Weightlifting Fairy (2016)

The story centers on that beloved girl Kim Bok-joo, who is a student in college and an exceptionally talented weight-lifter, and how she lives her life with friend-to-friend love and self-discovery. The series, which is a blend of a feel-good story easy to binge, was a mix of humor with sports and romance. The chemistry demonstrated between the leads plus inspiring college life lessons baffled by its simplicity would make it perfect for a light weekend watching.

2. Inheritors-US w Cho I-2014

Cheese In The Trap was set in a university and is about a complicated relationship between hardworking Hong Seol, heroic yet charming but mysterious Yoo Jung. Romance twists into the suspense as well as the real-life college dilemmas.

3.1997 - Reply

The nostalgia that surrounds Reply 1997 is taking you back to the '90s. It focuses on a group of high school friends who will transition into college life. Whether one talks about laugh-out-loud jokes, teenage crushes, or moments that would break your heart, it has all. Thus, for anyone into nostalgia and coming-of-age storytelling, this is the perfect binge for the weekend.

4. My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018)

This drama tells of Kyung Seo-joon, a college student who gets a plastic surgery consultation to fit the standards of beauty in society and her improvement in self-acceptance. It turns out that it is quite lightly romantic while wielding societal issues, making it not only entertaining but also meaningful.

5. Dream High (2011):

Dream High is vibrant, musical, and inspiring. Students in a performing arts school bright-eyed and bushy-tailed are set to become K-pop idols in the future. It highlights friendship, ambition, and the trials that students face in the world of entertainment. Perfect for a weekend when you want music and fun.

6. Extra-Ordinary You:

This is an unusual, meta-drama featuring extraordinary twists; it tells a story of a teenage girl who wakes up and realizes she is a character in a comic book. More of high school than college, its plot about love, friendship, and self-discovery appeals to a young audience and is quite relatable for college viewers.

7. Love Alarm (2019)

The programming of the teen drama Love Alarm analyzes college relationships in the digital age when an app alerts when within 10 meters someone likes you. The combination of digital-age dilemmas, romance, and friendship makes Love Alarm a light but thought-provoking weekend watch.

More than just love stories, Korean college teen dramas captured the essence of youth, friendship, and self-discovery. Whether it's tearful laughs, jaunts down memory lane, or heartwarming romance, these seven dramas are perfect for a weekend of lazy binge viewing.