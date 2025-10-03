Feeling down? Sometimes, the perfect movie can turn a rough day around, and Telugu cinema offers plenty of heartfelt stories to lift your spirits. Here are 7 soulful Telugu films that inspire, entertain, and bring a smile to your face.

All we sometimes want is a wholesome heart-touching story to ease that tough day away. Telugu films are obviously known to have emotional depth and relatable narratives, and they have quite a number of films that can put a smile on yours, inspire you, and restore faith in life. Here are 7 beautifully soulful Telugu movies that can turn a bad day around.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

7 Soulful Telugu Movies That Can Uplift a Bad Day

1. Mahanati (2018) – Rediscover Passion

Mahanati is that biographical drama that tells the story of the legendary South Indian actress Savitri. The film goes beyond glamour and glamour-chasing in the film and draws attention to the struggles she has had in her career, her resilient nature, and the love she has for the craft. In the end, her journey will serve to remind audiences just how persistence, along with love for the work, can overcome any hurdle.

2. C/o Kancharapalem (2018) – Stories Regarding Love and Life

The slice-of-life film captures the daily lives of small-town people, masterfully containing intertwined love stories coupled with a lot of people facing somewhat relatable problems. C/o Kancharapalem is a delicate reminder that hope and man can brighten even the darkest days.

3. Fidaa (2017) – Innocent Love Celebration

Fidaa is a romantic drama that highlights the beauty of rural life and relationship simplicity. Its delightful performances and perfect soulful soundtrack make the film really apt for lifting your mood and reminding you of the beauty in pure love.

4. Oh! Baby (2019) – Humor and Fresh Starts

Oh! Baby is a delightful fantasy-comedy that unfolds from a magical twist in which a woman is transformed into her younger self. Merging laughter, nostalgia, and self-discovery, the film entertains viewers while subtly encouraging them to redeem the mistakes of the past in some second chances.

5. Pelli Choopulu (2016) – Chasing Dreams

Pelli Choopulu is romantic, light-hearted yet serious about two youngsters trying to build their careers. The script has funny dialogues, good chemistry, and an undercurrent regarding following your dreams, making it a perfect pep talk on a miserable day.

6. Bommarillu (2006) – Family, Love, and Liberation

Bommarillu is a very heartwarming tale of family expectations, love, and personal freedom. This film's moving emotional moments combined with lighthearted sequences would make it an ageless classic to cheer up even the most burdened soul.

7. Dear Comrade (2019) – Love Heals

Dear Comrade is a love story that tenderly portrays healing, except that forgiveness and personal growth forms an integral chunk of the film. The tearful narration and powerful portrayal go on to mean that love and self-belief propel to the front even during adverse times.

Of all these Telugu movies, messages of hope, resilience, and the transformational power of relationships abound. Whether through laughter, tears, or inspiration, they give the viewer a reset of the thinking apparatus and bring about a forward-moving positive atmosphere after a not-so-good day.