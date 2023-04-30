Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan shines in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar celebrates with her

    On Sunday, April 30, Gauahar Khan and Zair Darbar hosted a baby shower in Mumbai for their friends and family.
     

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 9:37 PM IST

    On Sunday, close friends and family attended a baby shower that Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar threw in Mumbai. Along with providing gifts for the expectant mother Gauahar, Zaid's brother Awez Darbar, actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, brothers Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman, and their partners also attended the baby shower. 

    The couple greeted their guests at the baby shower at the Mumbai location while posing for photos with the press. While Zaid wore a blue, red and green striped shirt with white trousers, Gauahar wore a vibrant floral gown. Before going inside, their visitors, Gautam and Pankhuri and Raghu and Rajeev, two of Gauahar's coworkers, posed for photos with the media.

    The first child of Gauahar and Zaid announced their pregnancy in December 2022, according to their announcement. The actor revealed the exciting news in a cute video on Instagram. The song's video declares, "One became two when Z met G, and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

