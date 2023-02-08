Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal's Drishyam goes worldwide; Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood, China, Korea

    Mohanlal's Drishyam is a superhit franchise that is on the rise. Panorama Studios International Ltd has purchased the remake rights to the film and will produce a number of non-Indian versions of it.

    Drishyam is expanding internationally. The Malayalam film, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role of the popular character Georgekutty, is being remade in numerous countries, including Hollywood. 

    Drishyam is a tremendous hit in the Malayalam industry, and two Bollywood remakes have followed suit. All sections of the series have been huge box office successes, particularly Drishyam 2 in Hindi, released last year and garnered close to Rs 250 crore in India.

    Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Abhishek Pathak, has received widespread critical praise and box-office success. The producers have announced that Panorama Studios International LTD has acquired the remake rights to the Malayalam films Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages.

    Statement from Panorama Studios International LTD:
    Panorama Studios International Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has acquired remake rights to the Malayalam language films Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages, including English, but excluding Filipino, Sinhala, and Indonesian, following the tremendous success of Drishyam 2 (Hindi). We have obtained the rights to a Chinese language remake of Drishyam 2 in addition to the film's various language rights. We are now in talks to create the film in Korea, Japan, and Hollywood.

