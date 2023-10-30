Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mohanlal announces next pan-Indian film Rambaan

    Malayalam legendary actor Mohanlal has announced his next pan-Indian film, Rambaan. The movie is directed by Joshiy. 

    Mohanlal announces next pan-Indian film Rambaan rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announced his upcoming movie 'Rambaan', helmed by ace director Joshiy on Monday. The actor shared the title poster of Rambaan on his social media by stating "Delighted to unveil #Rambaan, my upcoming movie, directed by Joshiy sir and produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Einstin Zac Paul, and Shailesh R. Singh!

    Mohanlal is playing the lead role in this film. Meanwhile, the actor has spoken openly about the movie Rambaan by saying, "Whenever I start a film, I pray that it will be a big film. It is a great pleasure to say that I am doing a film with Joshiy sir. Not only for me but also for all the actors. I have done many good films with him. Rambaan is a film that should be shot not only in India but also outside. "A big part of the film is taking place in the US.  It's an action-heavy film. It's not just a Malayalam film; it's a pan-Indian film. It's a film that has a lot of potential for me as an actor," says Mohanlal. 

    Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the shooting of his next film Vrushabha. The movie is directed by Nanda Kishore and also stars Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan in major parts. Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of legendary actress Salma Agha, makes her cinematic debut with this film.

    The film, written by Janardhana Maharshi, will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. Vrushabha is directed by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Balaji Telefilms in association with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

    Mohanlal was most recently seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial debut, Jailer. He is now working on a number of fascinating projects, including Empuraan, Barroz, Ram, Drishyam 3, Neru, and Malaikkottai Vaaliban. Shanaya Kapoor will also appear in Bedhadak, Karan Johar's in-house production.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan claims Abhishek Kumar is not right for Isha Malviya, read what she said RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan claims Abhishek Kumar is not right for Isha Malviya, read what she said

    Jawan on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video or Hotstar? Where and when can you watch Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster? RBA

    Jawan on OTT: Netflix, Prime Video or Hotstar? When and where can you watch Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster?

    Matthew Perry fans pay tribute by leaving flowers, candles outside the iconic 'Friends' apartment RKK

    Matthew Perry fans pay tribute by leaving flowers, candles outside the iconic 'Friends' apartment

    Premam director Alphonse Puthren to end cinema career; Know why rkn

    Premam director Alphonse Puthren to end cinema career; Know why

    Renjusha Menon no more: Malayalam actress' last Instagram video before suicide grabs attention rkn

    Renjusha Menon no more: Malayalam actress' last Instagram video before suicide grabs attention

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Election 2023 BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during campaigning gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during campaigning

    Israel Hamas war: IDF tanks enter Gaza City; cut key road amid escalating tensions WATCH AJR

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF tanks enter Gaza City; cut key road amid escalating tensions (WATCH)

    Karwa Chauth 2023 7 tips to make your fast comfortable and easy gcw eai

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips to make your fast comfortable and easy

    Karwa Chauth 2023: From city-wise moonrise time to shubh muhurat to rituals and more RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2023: From city-wise moonrise time to shubh muhurat to rituals and more

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; 7 celebrity approved attires for the occasion SHG

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; 7 celebrity approved attires for the occasion

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon