Mohanlal announces next pan-Indian film Rambaan

The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announced his upcoming movie 'Rambaan', helmed by ace director Joshiy on Monday. The actor shared the title poster of Rambaan on his social media by stating "Delighted to unveil #Rambaan, my upcoming movie, directed by Joshiy sir and produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Einstin Zac Paul, and Shailesh R. Singh!

Mohanlal is playing the lead role in this film. Meanwhile, the actor has spoken openly about the movie Rambaan by saying, "Whenever I start a film, I pray that it will be a big film. It is a great pleasure to say that I am doing a film with Joshiy sir. Not only for me but also for all the actors. I have done many good films with him. Rambaan is a film that should be shot not only in India but also outside. "A big part of the film is taking place in the US. It's an action-heavy film. It's not just a Malayalam film; it's a pan-Indian film. It's a film that has a lot of potential for me as an actor," says Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the shooting of his next film Vrushabha. The movie is directed by Nanda Kishore and also stars Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan in major parts. Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of legendary actress Salma Agha, makes her cinematic debut with this film.

The film, written by Janardhana Maharshi, will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. Vrushabha is directed by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Balaji Telefilms in association with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

Mohanlal was most recently seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial debut, Jailer. He is now working on a number of fascinating projects, including Empuraan, Barroz, Ram, Drishyam 3, Neru, and Malaikkottai Vaaliban. Shanaya Kapoor will also appear in Bedhadak, Karan Johar's in-house production.