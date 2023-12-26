Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mohanlal, Anaswara Rajan starrer 'Neru' earns big in UAE; Check

    The Malayalam movie 'Neru', released on December 21, 2023 is the biggest comeback of Mohanlal.  The film stars Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie 'Neru', released on December 21, 2023, is creating a huge success among fans in Kerala as well as outside Kerala. The box office reports said that Neru is the biggest comeback for Mohanlal. The trade analyst Southwood reports that Mohanlal's collection is huge in the UAE as well.

    The film is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and directed by Antony Perumbavoor, bringing together a powerhouse of talent to create cinematic beauty. According to the box-office report, the movie grossed a total of Rs 3.62 crore in Kerala on Sunday (Dec 25). The box office report said that Neru has earned a total of Rs 7.1 crore in UAE and Rs 11.90 crore in Kerala. The movie has earned Rs 20.9 crore globally.  Anyway, fans are hoping that it will reach the Rs 50 crore club soon.

    Mohanlal has given an excellent performance in the film as a lawyer called Vijay Mohan. Most people think that Mohanlal has been able to impress the audience with his performance, even though he is not a big character in the film. As an actor, Mohanlal has made the character in the film memorable, according to most people who have seen it.

    The drama reaches a riveting finale within a Kerala courtroom, promising exciting and intense courtroom sequences that continue into the night, thanks to an unforeseen turn of events.  The film stars Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan, while Priyamani, Siddique, Santhi, Jagadish, and Sreedhanya played supporting roles. The music was composed by Vishnu Shyam.

    Video Icon