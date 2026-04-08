Mithila Palkar reveals she bagged her role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bhooth Bangla' after Kalyani Priyadarshan recommended her to her father, director Priyadarshan. Palkar expressed immense gratitude for the 'unimagined' opportunity.

For Mithila Palkar, 'Bhooth Bangla' marks more than just another project. The actress said she feels "grateful" for the opportunity and thanked Kalyani Priyadarshan for playing a key role in it. The actress took to her Instagram to post a video featuring director Priyadarshan along with a caption, sharing with her fans how she bagged a role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer film. In her post, Palkar revealed that it was Kalyani who recommended her name to her father and director Priyadarshan. She wrote, "An opportunity I hadn't even imagined for myself So grateful to @kalyanipriyadarshan, without whom this idea wouldn't have been seeded! A girl's girl And Priyan Sir, THANK YOU for the trust!" "I cannot tell you how priceless being part of your film universe feels! Eternally grateful! And to our audiences - so much love on the trailer! Uff! Thank you! Can't wait for you guys to watch the film," she added. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DW0bjT2iCYP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

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Kalyani Priyadarshan's Humble Response

Reacting to Mithila's post, Kalyani Priyadarshan replied in the comments and kept it simple. She said she only told her father that she is a fan of Mithila and did nothing more. She wrote, "Listen! All I told my dad was that I'm a fan! I didn't do anything more And I can't wait to see you in the film! "

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

In 'Bhooth Bangla', Mithila will be seen playing Akshay Kumar's sister. The recently released trailer has received a good response from viewers, with many enjoying its fun and nostalgic feel.

The film is directed by Priyadarshan and marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, along with Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films. The film features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani.

'Bhooth Bangla' will have paid previews starting April 16 from 9 pm, followed by its full release in theatres on April 17, 2026.