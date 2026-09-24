Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with their family, paid a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja. This follows their recent Ganesh visarjan celebrations and a star-studded party at their residence, Antilia, attended by Bollywood celebrities.

Ambanis Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife Nita Ambani, on Thursday paid a sacred visit to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, was also present at the pandal along with Isha Ambani's children. Visuals obtained by ANI showed the family offering prayers to Lord Ganesha during the celebrations. Nita Ambani and her young granddaughter were also seen enjoying traditional Ukadiche Modaks.

Visarjan Celebrations

Last week, the Ambani family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha during the visarjan procession in Mumbai. Members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, stepped out to participate in the immersion ceremony of the Lord Ganesha idol brought to their residence for Ganesh Chaturthi.

In videos doing the rounds on social media, Radhika and Anant were seen dancing their hearts out as they bid farewell to Lord Bappa. The family members were seen participating in the festivities with enthusiasm and devotion as the idol was taken for immersion.

Grand Celebration at Antilia

On the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambanis also hosted a grand gathering for their family, industry friends and colleagues at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The guest list featured a who's who of Bollywood, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kajol, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, among others, joined the Ambanis for the festive celebrations.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the auspicious celebration of Lord Ganesha’s birth and is observed with the installation of idols, prayers, devotional offerings and festive gatherings. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the deity associated with wisdom, prosperity and the removal of obstacles, during the celebrations.

The festival traditionally concludes with Ganesh Visarjan, when the idols are immersed in water amid devotional chants and celebrations. (ANI)