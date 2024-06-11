Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mirzapur 3 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (WATCH)

    The 'Mirzapur 3' teaser is officially on social media. The directors intrigued fans with the third season's intriguing narrative, in which Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya. ‘Mirzapur 3’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    On June 11, the creators of Mirzapur 3 published a teaser for the highly awaited series. The upcoming season promises to be more riveting and dramatic than ever before. The teaser begins with Ali Fazal's character, Guddu Bhaiya, returning to the war for Mirzapur's crown to defeat Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi).

    The teaser then introduces the other characters, including Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, and others, while detailing the compelling story of power, retribution, ambition, and intricate family relationships.

    The video's centrepiece is Pankaj Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, returning to the struggle of power. Looking at the trailer, it appears like the new season will have fans on the edge of their seats with a storyline surprise and a change in dynamics. The fundamental question is whether Mirzapur's crown, or 'Gaddi', will be earned or taken in a war of power and supremacy where trust is a luxury no one can afford.

    Excel Media and Entertainment produced and created the fan-favourite criminal thriller, which is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series' ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The ten-episode series will air exclusively on Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
