Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested: Unraveling the murder mystery

Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa finds himself embroiled in a chilling murder case, sending shockwaves through Karnataka.
A grim timeline of events leading to Renukaswamy's demise paints a disturbing picture of premeditated violence.
The victim, identified as Renukaswamy, hailing from Chitradurga was found lifeless near the Summanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru.
It is alleged that Renukaswamy sent obscene images to Pavithra Gowda, a close acquaintance of Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, leading to the murder.
Bengaluru Police swiftly launched an intensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Renukaswamy's death.
Renukaswamy was brought to Bengaluru by Darshan's fan club president and then beaten in RR Nagar, resulting in his death on the spot.
Renukaswamy was brought to Bengaluru and beaten to death. His body was dumped in a culvert, allegedly by actor Darshan himself, after a fatal blow to the head.
Along with Darshan, 10 others have been also arrested. The right hand of actor Darshan, Vinay was also arrested in the case.
The latest update on the case is that Actor Darshan's close acquaintance Pavithra Gowda has also been arrested linked with the murder case.
FIR reports the discovery of a 35-year-old man's body with blood on the face, head, and ears. The security guard filed the complaint after finding the body during patrol.
The suspects are currently undergoing intense interrogation as the investigation continues to unfold.