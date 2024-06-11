 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested: Unraveling the murder mystery

Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested

Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa finds himself embroiled in a chilling murder case, sending shockwaves through Karnataka.
 

Timeline of events

A grim timeline of events leading to Renukaswamy's demise paints a disturbing picture of premeditated violence.
 

Victim identification

The victim, identified as Renukaswamy, hailing from Chitradurga was found lifeless near the Summanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru.
 

Why was Renukaswamy murdered?

It is alleged that Renukaswamy sent obscene images to Pavithra Gowda, a close acquaintance of Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, leading to the murder.

Swift investigation launched

Bengaluru Police swiftly launched an intensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Renukaswamy's death.
 

Renukaswamy murder

Renukaswamy was brought to Bengaluru by Darshan's fan club president and then beaten in RR Nagar, resulting in his death on the spot.

Murder mystery

Renukaswamy was brought to Bengaluru and beaten to death. His body was dumped in a culvert, allegedly by actor Darshan himself, after a fatal blow to the head.

10 others arrested

Along with Darshan, 10 others have been also arrested. The right hand of actor Darshan, Vinay was also arrested in the case.

Pavithra Gowda arrest

The latest update on the case is that Actor Darshan's close acquaintance Pavithra Gowda has also been arrested linked with the murder case.

What's there in FIR?

FIR reports the discovery of a 35-year-old man's body with blood on the face, head, and ears. The security guard filed the complaint after finding the body during patrol. 

Interrogations underway

The suspects are currently undergoing intense interrogation as the investigation continues to unfold.
 

