Who is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Sandalwood actor arrested in murder case

Entertainment
Darshan Thugadeepa, a popular Kannada actor, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man named Renukaswamy, whose body was discovered on Sunday.
Darshan Thoogudeepa is an Indian actor, producer, and distributor who specializes in Kannada films.
Darshan founded the production company Thoogudeepa Productions in 2006. Its first production was 'Jothe Jotheyali', in which Darshan had a guest appearance.
Critics praised his performances in the films 'Anatharu' (2007) and 'Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna' (2012).
His performance in the latter as the 19th-century warrior 'Sangolli Rayanna' earned him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor.
He began appearing in soap operas and minor films in the mid-1990s.
His first big-screen major role was in the 2002 picture 'Majestic'.
Darshan starred in commercially successful films such as 'Kariya', 'Kalasipalya', 'Gaja', 'Navagraha', 'Saarathi', 'Bulbul', 'Yajamana', 'Roberrt' and 'Kaatera'.