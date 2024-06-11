 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Who is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Sandalwood actor arrested in murder case

Image credits: Instagram

Involved in murder case

Darshan Thugadeepa, a popular Kannada actor, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man named Renukaswamy, whose body was discovered on Sunday.

Who is Darshan Thoogudeepa?

Darshan Thoogudeepa is an Indian actor, producer, and distributor who specializes in Kannada films.

Darshan founded the production company Thoogudeepa Productions in 2006. Its first production was 'Jothe Jotheyali', in which Darshan had a guest appearance.

Darshan Thoogudeepa films

Critics praised his performances in the films 'Anatharu' (2007) and 'Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna' (2012).

His performance in the latter as the 19th-century warrior 'Sangolli Rayanna' earned him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor.

Darshan Thoogudeepa

He began appearing in soap operas and minor films in the mid-1990s.

His first big-screen major role was in the 2002 picture 'Majestic'. 

Darshan starred in commercially successful films such as 'Kariya', 'Kalasipalya', 'Gaja', 'Navagraha', 'Saarathi', 'Bulbul', 'Yajamana', 'Roberrt' and 'Kaatera'.

Image credits: Darshan Thoogudeepa/ Instagram
