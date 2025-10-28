The 1962 Halloween hit 'Monster Mash' will be adapted into an animated movie by Miramax. The rights were optioned by CEO Jonathan Glickman, a producer behind 'Wednesday' and 'The Addams Family' animated films.

The hit 1962 song 'Monster Mash' is all set to be turned into an animated movie at Miramax. Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman, who has been behind such haunted hits as Netflix's second most watched series Wednesday, and The Addams Family animated movies at MGM, has optioned the rights from Reservoir and Capizzi Music Co, Deadline reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

An Enduring Halloween Anthem

Performed by Bobby "Boris" Pickett, who co-wrote it with Lenny Capizzi, the track has been hailed by Billboard as the 'Greatest Halloween Song of All Time'. "Monster Mash" continually has re-emerged on the charts during the holiday season over the decades, and it's been streamed more than 500 million times worldwide with reported annual $1 million royalties.

Behind the Graveyard Smash

Pickett told Billboard that he penned the ditty in less than two hours with Capizzi, and the song was recorded in one take, produced by Gary S. Paxton, as per Deadline.

From Song Lyrics to Movie Plot

In its lyrics, "Monster Mash" lends itself to a movie: The tune is sung in the first-person by a mad scientist whose monster, late one evening, rises from his slab to perform a new dance, inspired the early-'60s dance craze the Mashed Potato. The new dance becomes "the hit of the land" when the scientist throws a party for other monsters, those guests including Wolfman, Igor, Mummy, vocal group The Crypt-Kicker Five, Dracula and his son. (ANI)