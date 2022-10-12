Mili teaser: Janhvi Kapoor turns nurse for her latest thriller, a remake of Malayalam film Helen

Janhvi Kapoor finally released Mili's trailer after revealing the film's contrasting first-look posters. Boney Kapoor, the father of Janhvi Kapoor, is the film's producer. Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa also appear.

The upcoming movie Mili is Janhvi Kapoor's debut collaboration with her director-father Boney Kapoor. Fans have been anticipating the film, and the actress unveiled a few Mili posters today.



In this survival thriller movie, under the direction of Mathukutty Xavier, the actress teased viewers with tidbits about her character. The director's 2019 Malayalam film Helen received a Hindi adaptation titled Mili. After releasing posters, Janhvi Kapoor unveiled the Mili teaser, which looks pretty good!

Janhvi Kapoor shared the Mili teaser on her Instagram page. The first scene of the teaser shows Janhvi Kapoor's character ripping recordings with her lips while imprisoned in a freezer at a freezing -16 degrees. She can then be seen desperately trying to escape the freezer by hitting the door with a tray. She is also depicted in one of the stills covered in plastic. Even though there is no speech in the teaser, fans will still be attracted by Janhvi's worried looks.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of a nurse in this movie. A few hours ago, she shared the first-look poster of the film that showed her as 24-year-old Mili Naudiyal. She looked bright, and in the caption, Janhvi wrote that Mili’s ‘life is going to change’.

After an hour, Janhvi released a new poster with an entirely different design. The second poster depicted Janhvi imprisoned in a freezer with red markings on her face from the cold, in dramatic contrast to her pleasant expression. The poster's wording stated, "Frozen but not rattled." Another poster that Janhvi uploaded combined the two striking stills into a single image. Check them out here in case you missed it.

The movie is produced by Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor/ The film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Besides Mili, Janhvi has is working on other films like Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.