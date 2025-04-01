Read Full Article

Intel Corp. (INTC) partnered with International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Monday to launch its Gaudi 3 artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators on the IBM Cloud.

Shares of the iconic chipmaker fell nearly 1% in after-hours trade on Monday as the Nasdaq index edged lower ahead of President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs taking effect from April 2.

The announcement was made at the Intel Vision 2025 event.

"By bringing Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators to IBM Cloud, we're enabling businesses to help scale generative AI workloads with optimized performance for inferencing and fine-tuning,” said Saurabh Kulkarni, Vice President, Datacenter AI Strategy and Product Management, Intel.

Intel’s AI accelerators will initially be available in IBM’s Frankfurt and Washington DC cloud regions, with expansion to Dallas scheduled for the second quarter.

Lip-Bu Tan, Intel’s new CEO, also marked his presence at the event, outlining the strategy for the struggling chipmaker.

Delivering the keynote speech, Tan said that Intel is still committed to its foundry business and pledged that the company will “listen closely” to its customers, underscoring a “culture” change at the chipmaker.

Despite the stock drop, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Intel edged up, entering the ‘neutral’ (49/100) territory from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

INTC sentiment and message volume March 31, 2025, as of 9 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks the Intel Vision event is an opportunity for the company’s stock to gain some ground.

Another opined that Tan’s keynote speech points to the company focusing on revitalizing itself rather than looking at merger and acquisition opportunities. This, the user says, also explains the stock dip in after-hours trading.

The average price target for Intel is $22.90, according to Koyfin data, marginally above its closing price on Monday.

Of the 44 analyst calls, two recommend ‘Buy,’ 39 have a ‘Hold’ rating, while three brokerages advise ‘Sell’ or ‘Strong sell.’

Intel’s stock has gained over 13% year-to-date.

