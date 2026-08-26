Miley Cyrus pens a heartbreaking tribute to her 'aunt' and godmother Dolly Parton, following her death at 80. Calling her an 'angel by my side,' Cyrus reflected on their private bond and vowed to make her proud. Her father, Billy Ray, also grieved.

In a beloved memory of her "aunt" Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus has penned an emotional tribute to the legendary singer. "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts. What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis," she posted.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things @dollyparton," Miley grieved. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) Alongside the post, Cyrus shared a sweet black-and-white photo of Parton.

A Lifelong Family Connection

Cyrus's dad Billy Ray also shared a tribute to Parton last night, saying she had recently told him she loved him with her whole heart and he felt the same, as per PEOPLE.

The "9 to 5" singer played Cyrus's recurring fairy godmother on her sitcom Hannah Montana, and appeared in three episodes from 2006 to 2010.

On Parton's final album Rockstar in 2023, they joined forces on a new version of Cyrus's 2013 hit "Wrecking Ball."

Cyrus has known Parton since she was born, as the "Jolene" singer has been close with her dad, Billy Ray, 65, for decades after they formed a bond on tour together in the 1990s.

The two eventually grew so close that Billy Ray and his ex-wife Tish asked Parton to be Miley's godmother after she was born in 1992.

Parton died at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representative.