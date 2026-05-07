A viral video from the Met Gala 2026 has left the internet stunned after revealing the temporary tent setup behind fashion’s biggest night. While many mocked the structure online, the elaborate installation actually serves a major purpose every year.

The Met Gala 2026 may have dazzled the world with couture looks and celebrity glamour, but a viral video from the event is now grabbing just as much attention online. Held on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the annual fundraiser marked the opening of the museum’s spring 2026 exhibition, “Costume Art,” celebrating fashion as a powerful art form.

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This year’s theme, “Fashion Is Art,” brought together some of the biggest global stars, including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, who served as co-chairs for the iconic evening.

Viral Video, Shows Unexpected Side of Met Gala

While the red carpet photos looked as glamorous as ever, a behind-the-scenes clip circulating on X has sparked widespread discussion. The video, reportedly shot from a passing vehicle, shows celebrities entering the venue through a covered tunnel-like structure built along a regular New York City street.

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In the clip, Beyoncé can be seen posing on the stairs while her daughter Blue Ivy Carter follows behind. However, it was not the stars but the temporary setup itself that became the centre of attention online.

Many social media users were surprised to see that one of the world’s most exclusive fashion events relies on a large tented structure rather than a permanent grand entrance. One viral post even joked that “Indian wedding decorators do a better job hiding the street than a $20 million Met Gala event.”

Why The Tent Setup Exists Every Year

Despite the online reactions, the tented entrance is actually a long-standing part of the Met Gala tradition. Since 2011, Arena Americas has partnered with the museum to create temporary structures that cover the famous steps and surrounding area.

The setup takes several days to complete while the museum remains open to visitors. Stretching across nearly two blocks, the installation is designed to manage media coverage, guest arrivals, hospitality, and high-level security for the star-studded event.