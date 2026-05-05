Rachel Zegler grabbed attention at the Met Gala 2026 after a video of her dramatic poses and unusual facial expressions went viral online. While many trolled her appearance, others praised the artistic inspiration behind her look.

Rachel Zegler has become one of the most talked-about celebrities from the Met Gala 2026 after a video of her on the red carpet went viral online. The actress was seen striking dramatic poses for photographers while making exaggerated facial expressions and unusual gestures during her appearance at the fashion event.

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Viral Video, Sparks Online Reactions

Soon after the clips surfaced on social media, many users began trolling Rachel for her expressions and red carpet behaviour. Several people called her poses “overdramatic” and “awkward,” while others turned the viral moments into memes. Despite the criticism, some fans defended the actress, saying she was simply trying to match the artistic and theatrical spirit of the Met Gala.

Outfit Inspired By Famous Painting

Rachel’s outfit was reportedly inspired by the famous artwork The Execution of Lady Jane Grey by French painter Paul Delaroche. Her dramatic look featured elements that reflected the mood and styling of the painting, fitting perfectly with this year’s Met Gala theme focused on fashion as art. The actress used vintage-inspired styling, elegant detailing and expressive poses to bring the artistic concept to life on the red carpet.

Met Gala 2026 Focused On Fashion As Art

This year’s Met Gala 2026 theme encouraged celebrities to treat clothing like artistic expression. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the event featured several bold and unusual fashion moments from global celebrities. Rachel Zegler’s dramatic appearance quickly became one of the most viral moments of the evening, with social media continuing to debate her red carpet style and expressions.