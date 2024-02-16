Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and others reveal theme, topic for the event

The Met Gala will be held on May 6 and will include various A-listers drawing attention with their dress choices.

The theme for this year's exhibition concept has been revealed, amid tremendous anticipation for the Met Gala 2024. The Garden of Time is the dress code for this year's Met Gala, fashion's biggest event of the year, which is quickly approaching. The Met Gala, which will be held on May 6, will include various A-listers drawing attention with their dress choices.

Theme and topic

The theme for this year is 'The Garden of Time' which is based on a 1962 short tale by British novelist J. G. Ballard, which is set in a garden full of translucent, time-manipulating flowers. Given that the novel is set in a garden in a remote part of the world, it appears that many celebrities will adhere to the dress code by donning floral-inspired styles.

The Met Gala's 2024 theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 to September 2, aside from the dress code.

According to the museum's official website, about 250 clothes and accessories from four centuries will be on display. They are visually connected by nature-inspired iconography, which will act as both a vehicle for examining the cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal and a metaphor for the fragility and transience of fashion.