Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and others reveal theme, topic for the event

    The Met Gala will be held on May 6 and will include various A-listers drawing attention with their dress choices. 

    Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and others reveal theme, topic for the event RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

    The theme for this year's exhibition concept has been revealed, amid tremendous anticipation for the Met Gala 2024. The Garden of Time is the dress code for this year's Met Gala, fashion's biggest event of the year, which is quickly approaching. The Met Gala, which will be held on May 6, will include various A-listers drawing attention with their dress choices. 

    Theme and topic

    The theme for this year is 'The Garden of Time' which is based on a 1962 short tale by British novelist J. G. Ballard, which is set in a garden full of translucent, time-manipulating flowers. Given that the novel is set in a garden in a remote part of the world, it appears that many celebrities will adhere to the dress code by donning floral-inspired styles.

    The Met Gala's 2024 theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 to September 2, aside from the dress code.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Met Gala (@metgalaofficial_)

    Also read: Elvish Yadav rave party case: Police finds venom from cobra, krait snake species in samples from the party

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Met Gala (@metgalaofficial_)

    According to the museum's official website, about 250 clothes and accessories from four centuries will be on display. They are visually connected by nature-inspired iconography, which will act as both a vehicle for examining the cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal and a metaphor for the fragility and transience of fashion.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 7:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elvish Yadav rave party case: Police finds venom from cobra, krait snake species in samples from the party RKK

    Elvish Yadav rave party case: Police finds venom from cobra, krait snake species in samples from the party

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor receives Maharashtrian of the Year award, terms Mulesh Ambani his 'inspiration' RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor receives Maharashtrian of the Year award, terms Mukesh Ambani his 'inspiration'

    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan has pre-film release ritual that he does a day before his movie hits theatres? RKK

    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan has pre-film release ritual that he does a day before his movie hits theatres?

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamita starrer starrer mints over Rs 21 crore in 7 days rkn

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamita starrer starrer mints over Rs 21 crore in 7 days

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris RBA

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris

    Recent Stories

    Congress leaders denied entry to Sandeshkhali, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions Mamata Banerjee's intentions AJR

    Congress leaders denied entry to Sandeshkhali, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions Mamata Banerjee's intentions

    Did Putin poison Navalny behind bars? Suspicions over sudden death rise as nerve agent incident recalled avv

    Did Putin poison Navalny behind bars? Suspicions over sudden death rise as nerve agent incident recalled

    Elvish Yadav rave party case: Police finds venom from cobra, krait snake species in samples from the party RKK

    Elvish Yadav rave party case: Police finds venom from cobra, krait snake species in samples from the party

    Maldives declares bankruptcy, seeks IMF bailout amid economic turmoil AJR

    Maldives declares bankruptcy, seeks IMF bailout amid economic turmoil: Reports

    Trump Sparks Crisis in Europe: UK, France urged to unveil collective 'Nuclear Shield' against Russia avv

    Trump Sparks Crisis in Europe: UK, France urged to unveil collective 'Nuclear Shield' against Russia

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon