    Elvish Yadav rave party case: Police finds venom from cobra, krait snake species in samples from the party

    The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report discovered venom from the cobra and krait snake species in samples confiscated from Elvish Yadav's party.

    In a significant development in the Noida Rave Party case, police officials have stated that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report discovered venom from the cobra and krait snake species in samples confiscated from the party. An FIR was filed against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav late last year after his name surfaced at a rave party where snakes and venom were purportedly discovered.

    Later, Maneka Gandhi, a lawmaker and animal rights activist, accused the YouTuber of providing snake venom to rave events in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Elvish was stopped at a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Kota lately in connection with the case, but he was eventually freed.

    The case

    Elvish was also questioned on November 7, 2023, in connection with the matter. During his interrogation, Yadav said that singer Fazilpuria supplied snakes for the purported rave party in Noida. A video of the YouTuber holding snakes also gained popularity on social media. However, Fazilpuria later revealed that the viral video came from one of his album shootings.

    Also read: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor receives Maharashtrian of the Year award, terms Mukesh Ambani his 'inspiration'

    "The reason my name has come up is because of a viral video in which Elvish is shown with a snake around his neck. "Maybe the police asked him about this, and he told them it was from Fazil Bhai's album shoot," Fazilpuria told India Today.

    "Actually, I published a video two days ago, stating that it was shot for my album. This has nothing to do with a rave party. In addition to Elvish, this video featured several more Haryana vocalists. It was shot in my hamlet of Fazilpur in Gurgaon. There was a building where the full set had been placed. "The song '32 Bore' was released six months ago."

